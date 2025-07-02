MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
ZachXBT: At least 345 to 920 positions in crypto projects have been infiltrated by North Korean IT personnel so far this year
PANews reported on July 2 that crypto detective ZachXBT said on the X platform that his investigation found that since January 1, 2025, more than $16.58 million in payments have
MORE
$0.09746
-2.52%
FAR
$0.000168
-14.28%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:53
Useless Coin rally at risk as whales and smart money start selling
Useless Coin’s price continued its strong rally this week, reaching a record high even as the broader crypto market retreated. Useless Coin (USELESS), a Solana (SOL)-based meme coin, rose to a high of $0.25, up nearly 1,000% from its May…
SOL
$168.65
-4.09%
USELESS
$0.268519
-6.76%
MEME
$0.002002
+14.40%
ROSE
$0.02438
-4.72%
SMART
$0.004216
-0.89%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 20:40
Kingkey Financial International invested $12 million to subscribe to Amber International shares and enter the field of institutional encryption services
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Zhitong Finance, Kingkey Financial International (01468), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that on June 30, 2025 (after the trading hours), the company
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:34
H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its
BTC
$115,278.26
-2.34%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:29
Traders increase bets on at least two Fed rate cuts by end-2025
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, traders are increasing their bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at least twice before the end of 2025.
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:26
U.S. ADP employment fell by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, the number of ADP jobs in the United States decreased by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023.
U
$0.01106
+1.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:18
Mogo, a listed company, announced that its board of directors has authorized it to allocate $50 million in funds to Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Businesswire, digital payment and financial technology company Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) announced that its board of directors has authorized the allocation of
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:17
SoDEX testnet is now online. Whitelisted users can participate in simulated trading and win generous $SOSO rewards
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, SoDEX, a high-performance trading chain incubated by AI investment research platform SoSoValue, has officially launched the test network at 20:00
NOW
$0.00774
-1.65%
AI
$0.1218
-3.17%
WIN
$0.00005763
-2.71%
SOSO
$0.5419
-2.69%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:11
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, artificial intelligence company Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) announced that it will increase its Bitcoin reserves by 20% to 120 Bitcoins
BTC
$115,278.26
-2.34%
GNS
$1.709
-5.68%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:07
Martin Bruncko: Why euro stablecoins will surpass €100B in market cap
Schuman Financial founder Martin Bruncko says that the rise of euro stablecoins is “inevitable”, as Europe pushes to digitize its financial systems while strongly resisting dollarization. Speaking at EthCC in Cannes on July 1, Schuman Financial founder Martin Bruncko projected that euro…
CAP
$0.07884
+0.25%
WHY
$0.000000023
-20.66%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 20:05
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers