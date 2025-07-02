2025-08-01 Friday

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned Aeza Group, an escrow service for alleged cybercrime, and its associated crypto wallets

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on Russia-based Aeza Group, its executives, and crypto
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee comments on the stablecoin licensing system: enhancing financial competitiveness

PANews reported on July 2 that according to a news release from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said in his speech at
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 3.2%. Bitcoin is down 1% in the past 24 hours, trading just above $106,000, while Ethereum has also lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $40.6798 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$40.6798 million yesterday (July 1, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $342 million yesterday, ending 15 consecutive days of net inflows

PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$342 million yesterday (July 1, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
SlowMist: The MistTrack team received a total of 429 theft reports in Q2 and successfully froze or recovered approximately $11.95 million

PANews reported on July 2 that SlowMist tweeted that in the second quarter, the MistTrack team received a total of 429 cryptocurrency theft reports, including 278 domestic reports and 151
New York AG urges Congress to bolster protections in crypto bills

Letitia James argues that federal stablecoin bills should stipulate that issuers be regulated like banks and that they have FDIC insurance requirements to prevent systemic financial risks.
France releases a comprehensive plan to promote artificial intelligence in enterprises

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the French Ministry of Economy, Finance, Industry and Digital Sovereignty released the "Bravely Embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Plan
Data: The proportion of Bitcoin supply held by exchanges has dropped to 14.5%, the lowest in nearly seven years

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph citing glassnode data, the proportion of Bitcoin supply held by exchanges fell for the first time in nearly seven years (since
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.5% in the early Asian session on Wednesday as the crypto market saw a downturn following fresh political tensions between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which narrowly passed the Senate.
