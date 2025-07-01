2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
James Wynn, the whale, was forced to partially liquidate his position, involving 4.59 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale James Wynn had just been partially forced to close his positions due to a sharp drop in BTC prices,
PANews2025/07/01 23:04
Crypto hacks are a wake-up call for DeFi

Crypto hacks underscore the urgent need for CEXs and DeFi to overhaul their security, collaborate on risk management and embrace self-regulation.
PANews2025/07/01 23:01
Microbus International and Ripple Strategy Holdings reach $100 million equity investment agreement

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed mobile travel service provider Webus International announced that it has signed a conditional securities purchase agreement with Ripple Strategy Holdings
PANews2025/07/01 22:58
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,150 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 12,455 ETH

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,150 BTC (US$120.94 million) today, of which iShares under BlackRock had
PANews2025/07/01 22:54
Trump pressures Fed to cut rates to 1%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian News Agency, citing CCTV International News, US President Trump once again "blasted" US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, saying that the Fed
PANews2025/07/01 22:50
Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Michael Saylor’s once-unexciting software firm is now on track for a $14 billion windfall, not from enterprise sales, but from Bitcoin’s resurgence. As Wall Street debates whether his model is genius or gibberish, one thing is clear: The rules of…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 22:40
Tuttle has filed an amendment to change the effective date of a batch of 2x leveraged cryptocurrency ETFs to July 16

PANews reported on July 1 that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said on the X platform that Tuttle has submitted an amendment to change the effective date of
PANews2025/07/01 22:38
Powell: We believe that a stablecoin framework needs to be established and progress is being made

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that we believe it is necessary to establish a stablecoin framework and progress is being made.
PANews2025/07/01 22:33
FATF’s crypto checklist hints at the next regulatory crackdown

The FATF is shaping global crypto rules from behind the scenes, with stablecoins and DeFi next in line for scrutiny.
PANews2025/07/01 22:33
Robinhood rose nearly 5%, setting a new record high and rising 163% this year

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailianshe, Robinhood rose nearly 5%, setting a new record high, and soared 163% this year. On the news front, Robinhood announced on
PANews2025/07/01 22:26

Trending News

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy

Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins