MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
BNB Chain Foundation strategically holds IDOL, MEET48 Global Idol Finals Report sets a record of consuming 16 million tokens
On June 30, BNB Chain Foundation officially announced the purchase of $25,000 of MEET48's official token IDOL . Prior to this, MEET48, the world's first AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and
BNB
$759.28
-4.54%
AI
$0.1207
-4.73%
IDOL
$0.01069
-2.90%
TOKEN
$0.01548
-11.23%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 22:24
Boba receives $70 million in capital commitments and reaches token transfer agreement with FTX Recovery Trust
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Chainwire, the Boba Governance Foundation announced that it has received a $70 million funding commitment from the Awaken Foundation and LDA Capital
BOBA
$0.09128
-4.98%
TOKEN
$0.01548
-11.23%
TRUST
$0.0005208
-6.21%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 22:13
Bitcoin Layer2 network Botanix mainnet launched, reducing block time to 5 seconds
PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Botanix Labs, the development team of Botanix, announced today that its Bitcoin native blockchain project Botanix mainnet has been officially
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 22:03
Powell: The vast majority of Fed members expect to cut interest rates later this year, and it is impossible to say whether it is too early to consider a rate cut in July
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that the vast majority of Federal Reserve members expect to cut interest rates later this year,
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 21:56
HKSAR Government appoints members to Task Force on Third Generation Internet Development
PANews reported on July 1 that the Hong Kong SAR Government announced on June 30 the appointment and reappointment of 20 non-official members of the Task Force on the Development
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 21:53
Competition heats up as crypto exchanges vie for European market
Competition is heating up as more exchanges set up operations in Europe, where MiCA provides new “rules of the road.”
MORE
$0.09744
-2.57%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 21:42
Fed Chairman Powell: Expect higher inflation during the summer
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that if we ignore the tariff factor, inflation will run as expected and expected; the US
RUN
$0.0000023
-4.16%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 21:40
Data: Bitcoin OTC trading balance has dropped to the lowest level in 10 years
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bitcoin News, the balance of Bitcoin over-the-counter (OTC) transactions has dropped to 156,600 bitcoins, the lowest level in 10 years.
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 21:34
UK-based Smarter Web Company acquires additional 230.05 bitcoins for $25 million
London-listed Smarter Web Company is expanding its Bitcoin treasury strategy, as more firms join in.
MORE
$0.09744
-2.57%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 21:29
UniCredit to offer BlackRock Bitcoin ETF-linked products to some clients
PANews reported on July 1 that as European banks seek new ways to meet market demand for digital assets, UniCredit SpA will launch a structured product for its professional clients
SPA
$0.011792
-3.18%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
-0.07%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 21:23
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins