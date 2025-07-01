2025-08-01 Friday

South Korean fintech firm Travel Wallet partners with Avalanche to develop KRW-based stablecoin

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Edaily, South Korean fintech startup Travel Wallet has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Layer1 blockchain platform Avalanche to jointly explore
PANews2025/07/01 17:32
Japanese gaming firm CyberStep plans to invest 1b yen into its new crypto arm

Japanese online claw machine operator CyberStep is launching a new business arm called CRYPTECH Capital which will generate tokens used to buy BTC and ETH as reserve assets. According to a recent report on CoinDesk Japan, the company that operates…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 17:15
Publicly traded company Thumzup announces $6.5 million registered direct offering to explore accumulating more cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 1 that according to investing.com, Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) announced on Monday that it has reached a final agreement with investors to conduct a
PANews2025/07/01 17:14
Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx to Acquire Digital Asset Brokerage Caleb & Brown for Approximately $65.8 Million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Decrypt, Australian crypto exchange Swyftx will acquire boutique digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown, which is regarded as the largest cryptocurrency acquisition
PANews2025/07/01 17:11
Malaysia’s Securities Commission Plans to Overhaul Crypto Trading Rules

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Crowdfundinsider, the Securities Commission of Malaysia (SC) has proposed a series of regulatory improvements to strengthen the framework of the Digital Asset
PANews2025/07/01 17:02
Revisiting the Stablecoin Trilemma: The Current Decline of Decentralization

Author: Chilla Compiled by: Block unicorn Preface Stablecoins are getting a lot of attention, and for good reason. Beyond speculation, stablecoins are one of the few products in the crypto
PANews2025/07/01 17:00
Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysia’s securities regulator is seeking public feedback on a proposal to allow certain cryptocurrencies to be listed on exchanges without prior approval.
PANews2025/07/01 16:53
Cryptocurrency’s best ideas will never launch | Opinion

Crypto doesn’t need more heroes. It needs a culture that lets the builders stay in the arena long enough to build what really matters.
Crypto.news2025/07/01 16:48
FATF warns of stablecoin crime risks, crypto executives: Not targeting the crypto industry

PANews reported on July 1 that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recently warned of a rise in stablecoin-related criminal activities, but executives of blockchain intelligence companies said that this
PANews2025/07/01 16:45
Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Glassnode monitoring, profit-taking activities on the Bitcoin network have increased again. Yesterday, Bitcoin realized a profit of $2.46 billion, and the 7-day
PANews2025/07/01 16:35

