Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

According to PANews on August 1st, Lido released a security disclosure on the X platform: a vulnerability related to the Lido CSM and the permissionless validator contract used to verify
PANews2025/08/01 18:48
A whale withdrew 14,520 ETH worth $53 million from the exchange in the past 9 hours.

According to PANews on August 1st, Lookonchain monitoring indicates that whale 0xF436 is increasing its ETH holdings, withdrawing 14,520 ETH (worth $53 million) from exchanges in the past nine hours.
PANews2025/08/01 18:40
Trump: If Powell doesn't cut rates, the Board of Governors should take control

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Jerome Powell, a stubborn idiot, must now significantly lower interest rates. If he continues to refuse
PANews2025/08/01 18:39
Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

The AIXBT agent on the Virtual Protocol platform has launched its major Indigo upgrade to deliver deeper market insights and more accurate trading signals. The Aixbt (AIXBT) agent—an on-chain signal tool running on the Virtual Protocol platform—has just received a…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 18:39
Coinbase Legal Director: FDIC Still Trying to "Stop" Public Crypto Debanking Documents

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Decrypt, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal revealed that the exchange has filed a motion in federal court accusing the Federal Deposit
PANews2025/08/01 18:36
Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

According to PANews on August 1st, Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock) published an analysis on the X platform stating: "Currently, 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, indicating a large-scale accumulation
PANews2025/08/01 18:26
Metaplanet files shelf registration for 555 billion yen worth of shares backed by BTC

Metaplanet files a plans to raise 555 billion yen by issuing two separate classes of BTC-backed shares over the next two years. The funds will go to its ambitious 2027 BTC acquisition goal. In a recent company notice, the Japanese…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 18:07
Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Bloomberg Tax, Bitpanda GmbH, a cryptocurrency brokerage, will have its co-CEO, Paul Klanschek, step down from the helm as the company achieves
Tether surpasses South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of US Treasury bonds

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Messari data, Tether surpassed South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of U.S. Treasury bonds. Yesterday, Tether released its Q2 financial
The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa is monitoring a whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH on-chain at high slippage. On July 28th, he purchased 5,073.16
