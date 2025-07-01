2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech plans to acquire all shares of Conflux to expand into the blockchain field. Two founding members of Conflux will serve as its executive directors

Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech plans to acquire all shares of Conflux to expand into the blockchain field. Two founding members of Conflux will serve as its executive directors

PANews reported on July 1 that Hong Kong-listed company Leading Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (00399) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding, planning to acquire all the equity of
Share
PANews2025/07/01 14:28
The Blockchain Group plans to raise around €11 million to support its Bitcoin financial strategy

The Blockchain Group plans to raise around €11 million to support its Bitcoin financial strategy

PANews reported on July 1 that The Blockchain Group announced that it will raise approximately 11 million euros through equity increase and convertible bond issuance to support its Bitcoin financial
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1901-6.58%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 14:18
Bloomberg Analysts See 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals This Year

Bloomberg Analysts See 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals This Year

Bloomberg ETF analysts have sharply raised expectations for US approval of spot exchange-traded funds tracking Solana, Litecoin, and XRP, now pegging the odds at 95%. Key Takeaways: Analysts see a 95% chance of Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs being approved by the SEC this year. A crypto index ETF could gain approval as soon as this week, signaling broader institutional access to altcoins. The first US Solana staking ETF will launch Wednesday, but Ethereum staking ETF approvals remain delayed. In an X post on June 1 , ETF specialists Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart said they see a wave of new crypto ETFs hitting the market in the second half of 2025, lifting previous approval odds from 90% to near certainty for these three altcoins. The analysts also assigned 95% odds to the approval of an ETF tracking a basket of crypto assets, hinting at broader institutional access to altcoins. Crypto Index ETF Approval Could Arrive This Week: Bloomberg While the SEC’s final deadline for decisions on Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs arrives in October, a crypto index ETF could secure approval as soon as this week, the pair noted. Other altcoins could also see ETF products soon, though with slightly lower odds. Balchunas and Seyffart forecast 90% approval chances for Dogecoin, Cardano, Polkadot, Hedera, and Avalanche spot ETFs, with SEC decisions expected by year-end. ETFs proposed by Canary Capital for Sui and Tron faced more uncertainty, with approval odds set at 60% and 50% respectively. Trying to figure out what could go into an SEC framework aside from CFTC approved futures we looked at a few potential data points. The entire note and our midyear outlook can be seen at this link for Bloomberg Terminal clients: https://t.co/7C0bO3oEI3 pic.twitter.com/Y9CcCdNAGF — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 30, 2025 Adding to the momentum, Bloomberg reported Monday that the REX Osprey Solana Staking ETF will officially launch on Wednesday, marking the first US-listed fund to incorporate crypto staking. The ETF cleared regulatory hurdles after issuers agreed to invest at least 40% of assets in other exchange-traded products, mainly based overseas, to address SEC concerns over its investment company status. Despite progress on altcoin ETFs, Ethereum staking remains on hold. On Monday, the SEC delayed its decision on whether Bitwise’s proposed spot Ether ETF could include staking, and similarly postponed a decision on the Osprey Bitcoin Trust’s listing and trading plans. 70 Crypto ETFs Waiting Approval In April, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas revealed that more than 70 cryptocurrency ETFs are currently awaiting review by the SEC. The lineup features a broad range of digital assets beyond Bitcoin, including XRP, Litecoin, Solana, Dogecoin, and various crypto derivatives. According to Balchunas, spot ETF applications for XRP and Solana are among the most popular in the current wave, with 10 institutions applying for XRP-based ETFs and six for Solana. As reported, digital asset investment funds pulled in $2.7 billion last week, capping an 11-week streak of inflows that now totals $16.9 billion. The bulk of the inflows came from the United States, accounting for $2.65 billion. Switzerland and Germany recorded modest additions of $23 million and $19.8 million, respectively, while Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil posted small outflows. Bitcoin remained the primary magnet for capital, drawing $2.2 billion last week, a commanding 83% of total inflows, while short-Bitcoin products extended their year-to-date outflows to $12 million, signaling broad optimism for Bitcoin’s prospects. Ethereum followed with $429 million in inflows, boosting its yearly total to $2.9 billion, whereas Solana has attracted just $91 million so far this year, highlighting a significant gap in investor confidence.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018406-8.24%
Love Terminal
TERMINAL$0.0000000000000000000076--%
SIX
SIX$0.02008-4.42%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
FUND
FUND$0.0279-0.28%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/01 14:17
The Smarter Web Company increased its holdings by 230.05 BTC, holding a total of 773.58

The Smarter Web Company increased its holdings by 230.05 BTC, holding a total of 773.58

PANews reported on July 1 that Smarter Web Company, a UK-listed digital service company, announced that as part of its "Ten-Year Plan", it would further increase its holdings of 230.05
Bitcoin
BTC$114,792.66-2.72%
Particl
PART$0.1774-0.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 14:11
Japanese gaming company CyberStep plans to invest 1 billion yen in cryptocurrency investment, using BTC and ETH as corporate asset reserves

Japanese gaming company CyberStep plans to invest 1 billion yen in cryptocurrency investment, using BTC and ETH as corporate asset reserves

PANews reported on July 1 that CyberStep, the operator of the well-known Japanese online claw machine game Toreba, announced that it would start a new business of strategic reserve and
Bitcoin
BTC$114,792.66-2.72%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001517+0.86%
Ethereum
ETH$3,590.54-5.09%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 14:07
Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill in overtime as senators jam crypto clauses

Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill in overtime as senators jam crypto clauses

US senators are in a marathon vote-a-rama over amendments to Donald Trump’s massive tax and spending bill, with one lawmaker bidding to include tax cuts for crypto.
Tune.FM
JAM$0.0000574-6.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.805-4.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 14:03
Major German bank to offer crypto trading by 2026 amid bank ‘FOMO’

Major German bank to offer crypto trading by 2026 amid bank ‘FOMO’

Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe execs once ruled out adopting crypto over concerns of volatility and risk, and the banking giant also blocked customer crypto transactions back in 2015.
Major
MAJOR$0.15482-3.14%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05614+1.06%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001553-6.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 13:56
Lido DAO approves proposal to introduce dual governance model

Lido DAO approves proposal to introduce dual governance model

Dual Governance, a major update that will give stETH holders more control over important protocol decisions, has been formally approved by Lido DAO. The decision was confirmed on June 30 post on X by Lido, following a successful vote by…
Lido Staked ETH
STETH$3,609.71-4.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09742-2.56%
Major
MAJOR$0.15482-3.14%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1188-3.80%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 13:47
Trump-linked American Bitcoin raises $220M to purchase Bitcoin and mining rigs

Trump-linked American Bitcoin raises $220M to purchase Bitcoin and mining rigs

Eric Trump-backed cryptocurrency company American Bitcoin has raised $220 million from private investors to purchase Bitcoin and expand its digital mining business.  The news was disclosed in a June 30 filing reviewed by Bloomberg, which revealed that part of the…
Particl
PART$0.1774-0.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.805-4.02%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 13:46
Eric Trump-Backed American Bitcoin to Purchase BTC Mining Equipment, Raises $220M

Eric Trump-Backed American Bitcoin to Purchase BTC Mining Equipment, Raises $220M

American Bitcoin, a crypto venture backed by Eric Trump, has raised $220 million in a major Bitcoin mining push. The funds will be used to buy BTC mining equipment, a new filing by Hut 8 Corp. revealed. Per a Bloomberg report, about $10 million in equity was sold for Bitcoin rather than dollars on Friday, in a new share issuance to private investors. “The Company intends to use the net proceeds to fund its strategic and Bitcoin accumulation goals, which may include, but are not limited to, the purchase of Bitcoin and/or miners,” the filing read. Hut 8 Corp SEC filing . Source: Hut 8 American Bitcoin is a relatively new entity launched in March , which exclusively focuses on industrial-scale Bitcoin mining and strategic Bitcoin reserve development. The company is a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8. Eric Trump’s brother, Donald Trump Jr, said in May, “simply buying Bitcoin is only half the story,” adding that mining it becomes a bigger opportunity under favourable economics. Hut 8 Plans American Bitcoin Merger The report added that the company is pursuing a Nasdaq listing through a full stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Following the merger, both the sons of President Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., along with existing shareholders, will retain 98% of the shares in the new entity, a move that was already announced in May . The newly combined entity will operate under the American Bitcoin brand and is expected to carry the ticker symbol “ABTC,” on Nasdaq. Hut 8’s Global Expansion Plans Additionally, a representative told Bloomberg on Monday that Hut 8 is planning to diversify operations, tapping into new markets. The mining giant has chosen Dubai as its next mining destination, given the city’s crypto-friendly environment. The expansion move is not related to the Trump-linked venture, the source added.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,792.66-2.72%
Major
MAJOR$0.15482-3.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002021-5.29%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9353-3.91%
FUND
FUND$0.0279-0.28%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/01 13:35

Trending News

More

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy

Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins