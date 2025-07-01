MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Aptos on-chain RWA exceeds $540 million, becoming one of the top three blockchain platforms in the RWA field
PANews reported on July 1 that Aptos officially announced that the total amount of RWA on its chain has exceeded 540 million US dollars, making it one of the top
TOP
$0.000096
--%
RWA
$0.003449
-1.62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 10:03
Qitian Technology: No plans to apply for the first batch of stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong
PANews reported on July 1 that according to 10jqka, the secretary of the chairman of the listed technology company Qi Tian Technology said in response to whether the company plans
QI
$0.001489
-10.67%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:59
Circle seeks to launch national trust bank amid JPMorgan's bearish price target
Circle (CRCL) closed at $181 on Monday following an announcement that it plans to launch a national trust bank, the First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A. Meanwhile, JPMorgan hinted at a potential 55% plunge to $80 in CRCL's price.
BANK
$0.05612
+1.02%
TRUST
$0.0005219
-5.86%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
-0.07%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/07/01 09:55
15 cryptocurrency attacks in June cost $111.6 million, 56% less than in May
PANews reported on July 1 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, a total of about 15 major cryptocurrency attacks were recorded in June 2025, with a total loss of US$111.6 million,
MAJOR
$0.15482
-3.14%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:44
Polyhedra launches Phoenix Revival plan, launching privacy stablecoin project mainnet in September
PANews reported on July 1 that Polyhedra officially launched the Phoenix Revival plan to thank users who supported its ecosystem during the liquidity attack on June 15. The plan is
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:38
Trump family-related cryptocurrency project American Bitcoin raises $220 million for Bitcoin mining
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bloomberg, American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency project related to the Trump family, raised $220 million through the issuance of new shares to purchase
TRUMP
$8.805
-4.02%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:28
Suspected hacker sells low and buys high ETH, losing about $6.9 million
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the suspected hacker's wallet address 0x17E0 received 12,282 ETH (about 23.72 million US dollars) from THORChain and Chainflip three months
WALLET
$0.02155
-8.53%
ETH
$3,592.14
-5.04%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:25
10x Research: Crypto stocks have risen more than 119% this year and may reshape the US stock sector. Wall Street has a strong motivation to maintain high BTC prices
PANews reported on July 1 that according to a 10x Research report, Crypto-related stocks have risen by 119% in 2025, exceeding Bitcoin and most major asset classes. Wall Street is
BTC
$114,794.23
-2.71%
MORE
$0.09742
-2.56%
MAJOR
$0.15482
-3.14%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:21
Islamic DeFi project inshAllah completes $2.1 million seed round of financing, led by Alliance DAO
PANews reported on July 1 that the Islamic DeFi project inshAllah Finance announced the completion of a US$2.1 million seed round of financing. This round of financing was led by
DAO
$0.1189
-3.72%
SEED
$0.001044
-1.22%
DEFI
$0.001995
-2.73%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:11
Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September and cut them three times in a row
PANews reported on July 1 that the latest forecast from Goldman Sachs' economic research team is that the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates as early as September this
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:05
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins