Bitcoin ETFs mark third week of consecutive inflows as BTC holds steady

Investor attention on U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs has remained strong in recent weeks, with the funds continuing to log billions in inflows as broader market sentiment improves. According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a combined…
Listed company Sanwei Xinan: Has participated in virtual currency and stable currency and other related businesses in Hong Kong

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cailianshe, the listed company Sanwei Xinan said on the interactive platform that Web3.0-related applications, including stablecoin business, are all application areas that
Matrixport: Traders turn their attention to the rhythm of the stock market, and the incremental funds brought by ETFs may become the driving force for Bitcoin's rise

PANews reported on June 30 that crypto financial services platform Matrixport published an analysis on the X platform, pointing out that Bitcoin is testing recent resistance levels, but the market
AguilaTrades once again opens a BTC short position with 20x leverage

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, AguilaTrades once again opened a BTC short position with a leverage of 20 times. The entry price was $107,671.30,
QFSCOIN makes crypto mining simple as LTC surges after MimbleWimble

Litecoin just got a major privacy boost with MimbleWimble, now QFSCOIN makes it easier than ever to mine LTC, BTC, and DOGE without hardware or hassle. #partnercontent
Metaplanet Buys Another 1,005 BTC, Enters Top 5 Bitcoin Holders List – Stock Surges 10%

Japanese Metaplanet has announced a fresh 1,005 Bitcoin purchase on Monday, making it the 5th largest corporate Bitcoin holder . The company now holds 13,350 BTC acquired for a total of $1.4 billion, per current prices. Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, which already surpassed Tesla in corporate Bitcoin holdings last week, has now overtaken Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital, which holds 12,830 BTC, and miner CleanSpark, with 12,502 BTC. *Metaplanet Acquires Additional 1,005 $BTC , Total Holdings Reach 13,350 BTC* pic.twitter.com/a6aNMV9weD — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) June 30, 2025 Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy is both aggressive and transparent. The recent purchase adds to its high-profile Bitcoin buying spree in the past months. As of mid-April 2025, the corporate holder’s total Bitcoin holdings were only 4,525 BTC, entering the world’s top ten public Bitcoin-holding companies. Further, the firm also announced Monday , a 30 billion JPY ($208 million) in 0% ordinary bonds to acquire additional Bitcoin. Mataplanet’s Ambitious 2025 Plan Fulfilled, ‘555 Million Plan’ in Line Metaplanet publicly committed to building a substantial Bitcoin treasury, stressing that it doesn’t view Bitcoin as just a treasury asset. Rather, it considers Bitcoin as a strategic hedge against inflation and fiat currency devaluation, echoing the playbook of global leaders. Metaplanet announced to accumulate 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, which it already reached on June 16 . The company initially announced acquiring 21,000 BTC by 2026 and later updated its treasury strategy, launching its sweeping “555 Million Plan,” and aiming to raise $5.4 billion to buy 210,000 BTC by 2027 . 🛒 Japanese investment firm @Metaplanet_JP has unveiled an ambitious new target to amass 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027. #Metaplanet #Bitcoin https://t.co/jCQ3G0uzPC — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 “Just 3 months ago, we announced live at our shareholder meeting that we hit 3,350 BTC — and now we’ve added 10,000 more to reach 13,350 BTC,” CEO Simon Gerovich wrote on X . Stocks Jump 10% Following Fresh BTC Acquisition Metaplanet’s stock price is up over 10% on Monday, following the announcement of Bitcoin acquisition, per Google Finance data . The stock has risen 53.5% in the past month and 370.7% year-to-date. The stock price initially dropped after Metaplanet announced its ‘555 Million Plan,’ however, rebounded on Monday and is currently trading 10.47% higher at JPY 1,647 at press time. Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose 1% to $108,358.7 on Monday over the last 24 hours. However the world’s largest crypto has fallen below the $108K mark and is currently trading at $107,786 at press time, per Coin Market Cap data .
Vanadi Coffee stock surges 242% in a month, shareholders approve plan to establish $1.1b Bitcoin treasury

Struggling Spanish cafe Vanadi Coffee stock skyrocketed more than triple its initial value after shareholders of the firm approved a plan to invest up to 1 billion euros into its Bitcoin treasury. According to a translated press release, on June…
The Blockchain Group, a European listed company, increased its holdings of 60 bitcoins and currently holds a total of 1,788 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 30 that according to an official tweet, the European listed company The Blockchain Group increased its holdings of 60 bitcoins, worth approximately US$6.51 million, and currently
Vaultz Capital, a listed company, increased its holdings of 40 bitcoins and now holds a total of 50 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 30 that Vaultz Capital, a digital asset operating company listed in the UK, increased its holdings of 40 bitcoins, at an average price of US$107,995 per
Japan’s Metaplanet adds 1,005 BTC, issues $207M in 0% ordinary bonds to buy more Bitcoin

Metaplanet Inc., Japan’s leading corporate Bitcoin holder, added another 1,005 BTC to its balance sheet and issued more ordinary bonds. According to its June 30 public disclosure, the company spent ¥15.648 billion, about $108 million, on the latest purchase. It…
