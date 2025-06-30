MEXC Exchange
Ant Financial opens four core technologies to help Hong Kong build a global innovation center for digital assets
PANews reported on June 30 that Ant Digital Technology announced today that it will open four self-developed technologies to the Hong Kong market: Layer2 network, large model development tools, "blockchain
PANews
2025/06/30 14:27
CryptoQuant: The current demand for Bitcoin is seriously insufficient, and the amount of Bitcoin sold by miners and long-term holders is higher than the amount purchased by new buyers
PANews reported on June 30 that CryptoQuant tweeted that analyst Crazzyblock believes that the current demand for Bitcoin is seriously insufficient. The amount of Bitcoin flowing into the market from
PANews
2025/06/30 14:24
Trump on Musk: He is a little frustrated and his recent behavior is "inappropriate"
PANews June 30 news, according to Cailian News Agency, US President Trump talked about his relationship with American entrepreneur Elon Musk on the 29th, saying that Musk was "a little
PANews
2025/06/30 14:14
South Korea halts CBDC project as regulators prioritize won-backed stablecoin rollout
South Korea’s central bank digital currency project has been put on hold as the regulators turn their attention to fast-tracking the issuance of won-backed stablecoins. According to a Bloomberg report citing an unnamed Bank of Korea official, the central bank…
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 14:00
Over $484 million in token unlocks this week: SUI, ENA, OP, SOL, AVAX, and DOGE are in focus
This week, the crypto market braces for heightened volatility as over $484 million worth of tokens are set to be unlocked across major altcoins. According to Wu Blockchain, six altcoins with one-time tokens are expected to unlock more than $5 million each in the next seven days.
Fxstreet
2025/06/30 13:58
Trump: No intention to extend 90-day tariff suspension
PANews reported on June 30 that according to a report by Jinshi citing the Associated Press, US President Trump said he had no intention of extending the 90-day tariff suspension
PANews
2025/06/30 13:44
Data: Bitcoin closed up 31.41% in the second quarter
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Coinglass data showed that Bitcoin closed up 31.41% in the second quarter of 2025 and fell 11.82% in the first quarter.
PANews
2025/06/30 13:35
CZ: Bhutan is using excess hydropower to mine Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 30 that CZ tweeted that Bhutan is using excess hydropower to mine Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/06/30 13:23
After USELESS hit a new high, Unipcs' 28.08 million USELESS had a floating profit of US$5.06 million
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as USELESS hit a new high, Unipcs, the largest holder of USELESS, held 28.08 million USELESS tokens, with a
PANews
2025/06/30 13:03
JD CoinChain Technology: JD Stablecoin has not yet been issued, and any "buy stablecoin" information is fake news
PANews reported on June 30 that some companies falsely claimed to be partners of JD.com and released information about cooperating with JD.com CoinChain, misleading the industry and public opinion. JD.com
PANews
2025/06/30 12:57
