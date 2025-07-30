2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Wu Jiezhuang: The specific plan for Hong Kong's stablecoin KYC rules will be proposed by the stablecoin issuer and will only need to be approved by the HKMA.

Wu Jiezhuang: The specific plan for Hong Kong's stablecoin KYC rules will be proposed by the stablecoin issuer and will only need to be approved by the HKMA.

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Caixin, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will open applications for the first batch of stablecoin issuer licenses from August 1 to September
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000673-39.36%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 11:27
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 30, 2025)

Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 30, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Check out this infographic from "Ai & Meme Daily"! ?7/30 Update: $TIBBIR Virtuals AI agent, purchased punks $GEN, $worthless moonshot Market crash, Ethereum's
General Impressions
GEN$0.03402+13.58%
Ribbita by Virtuals
TIBBIR$0.10187+1.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001991+13.25%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1217-3.56%
Worthless Coin
WORTHLESS$0.011211-9.32%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 11:16
The suspected Anchorage Digital wallet address received 8,052 ETH redeemed from Lido 11 hours ago, worth approximately $30.25 million.

The suspected Anchorage Digital wallet address received 8,052 ETH redeemed from Lido 11 hours ago, worth approximately $30.25 million.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xBE8…3b15b suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital received 8052 ETH redeemed from Lido 11 hours ago, with
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02164-8.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1217-3.56%
Ethereum
ETH$3,611.07-4.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 10:58
US SEC approves physical redemption of crypto asset ETP shares

US SEC approves physical redemption of crypto asset ETP shares

PANews reported on July 30th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted to allow authorized participants to conduct physical subscriptions and redemptions for shares of crypto asset exchange-traded
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007705-4.87%
U
U$0.01106+1.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 10:53
The SocialFi sector rose 4.39% against the trend, while BTC and ETH remained strong

The SocialFi sector rose 4.39% against the trend, while BTC and ETH remained strong

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to SoSoValue data, the overall crypto market experienced a slight correction today. The SocialFi sector bucked the trend, rising 4.39%, with Toncoin (TON)
Share
PANews2025/07/30 10:43
The Sichuan Leshan Intermediate People's Court upgraded the trial of a virtual currency foreign exchange trading case and clarified the definition of a new crime.

The Sichuan Leshan Intermediate People's Court upgraded the trial of a virtual currency foreign exchange trading case and clarified the definition of a new crime.

According to a report by China National Radio on July 30th, the Leshan Intermediate People's Court in Sichuan Province escalated the case of Wan Mouyuan and others in the illegal
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01823-6.60%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2289-6.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 10:41
Key player in $13M crypto Ponzi scheme pleads guilty

Key player in $13M crypto Ponzi scheme pleads guilty

Vincent Anthony Mazzotta Jr has pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to obstruct justice, which together carry a maximum of 15 years in prison.
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007318+1.20%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 10:38
Telegram founder Pavel Durov is being questioned again in France over allegations of illegal content on the platform

Telegram founder Pavel Durov is being questioned again in France over allegations of illegal content on the platform

PANews reported on July 30 that, according to AFP, Telegram founder Pavel Durov was questioned by a French investigative judge in Paris on Monday regarding the platform's alleged facilitation of
Share
PANews2025/07/30 10:17
South Korea's central bank establishes a "virtual asset group" and adjusts its digital currency department

South Korea's central bank establishes a "virtual asset group" and adjusts its digital currency department

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to news1, as discussions regarding the Korean won stablecoin continue to heat up, the Bank of Korea recently established a new "Virtual Asset
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05624+1.75%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2289-6.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 10:02
Radix founder Dan Hughes passes away unexpectedly, team pledges to continue its vision

Radix founder Dan Hughes passes away unexpectedly, team pledges to continue its vision

PANews reported on July 30th that Dan Hughes, founder and original architect of the Radix network, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday evening from natural causes. Dan Hughes
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002813+5.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 09:58

Trending News

More

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy

Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers