Metaplanet: Increased holdings by 1,005 BTC, total holdings reached 13,350
According to PANews on June 30, Metaplanet tweeted that it had increased its holdings by another 1,005 $BTC, bringing its total holdings to 13,350 BTC. Earlier news , Metaplanet issued
PANews
2025/06/30 11:06
South Korea Puts Brakes on CBDC Plans — Here’s What to Know
South Korea has put the brakes on its digital currency testing project, pausing preparations for the next phase just as stablecoins take on renewed political and market significance. The Bank of Korea reportedly informed participating banks that it will temporarily halt discussions related to the second stage of its central bank digital currency pilot, which was originally slated to begin later this year. A BOK official confirmed the decision to Bloomberg , citing the need for reassessment amid shifting priorities. New President’s Stablecoin Push Prompts Central Bank Caution The delay comes as newly elected President Lee Jae-myung places growing emphasis on stablecoins. Just weeks into office, Lee has proposed expanding the field of issuers by allowing companies with as little as 500m won, or about $370,000, in equity to issue won-based stablecoins. South Korea’s central bank halted its digital currency testing project, telling participating banks it will temporarily pause discussions related to the initiative https://t.co/TuBn6SLXvo — Bloomberg (@business) June 30, 2025 His administration has signaled that stablecoins could play a major role in the country’s digital asset roadmap. BOK officials appear cautious about moving too quickly. Senior Deputy Governor Ryoo Sang-dai recently stressed that any rollout of stablecoins should be gradual and bank-led, with clear consumer protections and measures to avoid market disruption. Crypto Holdings Now Key Part of Personal Wealth for Millions in South Korea Meanwhile, South Korea remains one of the world’s most active crypto markets. Over a third of the population, roughly 18m people, are involved in digital asset trading. On particularly busy days, local crypto exchange volumes have surpassed those of traditional equity markets such as the Kospi and Kosdaq. A recent industry survey found that more than half of South Koreans aged 20 to 59 have experience trading crypto . Moreover, one in four currently hold digital coins. For those invested, crypto now makes up at least 14% of their total financial portfolios. In addition, many maintain wallets across several domestic exchanges. Enthusiasm around digital assets has also spilled into the stock market. Shares of companies linked to the Bank of Korea’s CBDC initiative have rallied in recent weeks . Kakao Pay has more than doubled in value this month, while LG CNS surged nearly 70% before easing slightly.
CryptoNews
2025/06/30 11:04
A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0x7c7...1F7e6 exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth $4.37 million, with an average
PANews
2025/06/30 10:55
The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": Even if you can only afford one satoshi of Bitcoin today, you will regret buying less in five years
PANews reported on June 30 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, once again expressed his optimism for Bitcoin in an article on the X platform. He said:
PANews
2025/06/30 10:54
The crypto market rose across the board, with the Layer2 sector leading the gains by more than 5%, and BTC breaking through $108,000
PANews reported on June 30 that according to SoSoValue data, as external disturbances eased and short-term uncertainties decreased, market sentiment recovered and all sectors of the crypto market generally rose.
PANews
2025/06/30 10:44
Metaplanet issues 30 billion yen zero-coupon ordinary bonds to increase BTC holdings
According to PANews on June 30, Metaplanet tweeted that it would issue 30 billion yen of zero-interest ordinary bonds to increase its holdings of BTC.
PANews
2025/06/30 10:34
South Korea's central bank puts CBDC project on hold, banks expected to focus more on stablecoins
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Maeil Business Newpaper, the central bank-led digital currency (CBDC) project being promoted by the Bank of Korea (central bank) was temporarily shelved
PANews
2025/06/30 10:32
Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cailian News, Canada announced the withdrawal of the digital service tax to advance broader trade negotiations with the United States. Canada said
PANews
2025/06/30 10:19
Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid again and established a HYPE long position
PANews
2025/06/30 10:14
A whale sold 2,000 ETH four hours ago, with an estimated loss of $324,000
PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale who had built a position of 4,026.47 ETH since June 10 was suspected to have sold 2,000 ETH
PANews
2025/06/30 10:10
