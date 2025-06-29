MEXC Exchange
6 Reasons SPY Could Be One of the Most Used Tokens in the Next Bull Run: Presale Could End Soon
The next bull run is likely going to reward crypto projects with real utility, not just hype. Speculation can only go so far, but what matters most is whether a token does something useful. This utility is making SPY unique even from its presale. SPY is the native token of SpacePay, a platform that lets.. The post 6 Reasons SPY Could Be One of the Most Used Tokens in the Next Bull Run: Presale Could End Soon appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/30 02:17
Texas is going Bitcoin: 3 tokens to stack as U.S. states embrace BTC reserves
Texas funds $10m Bitcoin reserve, setting stage for altcoin surge as ETF hopes and investor momentum grow. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 00:21
Toncoin holders eye CATZILLA, a memecoin with 15,000% potential and breakout buzz
Investors flock to new memecoin CATZILLA, chasing potential 15,000% gains as hype builds across the crypto market. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 00:07
Yuxin Technology: In-depth contact with the stablecoin issuer and signed a confidentiality agreement
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cailianshe, Yuxin Technology released a record of investor relations activities. The policy breakthrough in the field of stablecoins is highly consistent with
PANews
2025/06/30 00:03
SOL jumps on ETF buzz; XRP eyes $8–$27 breakout, XYZVerse fuels 25,000% moonshot hopes
Solana rebounds on ETF optimism, XRP eyes breakout, and XYZVerse draws buzz with 25,000% rally potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 23:44
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews
2025/06/29 23:30
Trump: Musk is a great guy, but what he said before was inappropriate
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Musk is a great person and I know he will do a good job, but what
PANews
2025/06/29 23:01
A pre-mined address containing 1,000 ETH was activated after lying dormant for nearly 10 years
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, a pre-mining address containing 1,000 ETH (US$2,443,951) has just been activated after 9.9 years of dormancy (these ETH were
PANews
2025/06/29 22:40
Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, citing the Wall Street Journal, Trump talked to Warsh about replacing Powell in February and March this year, but Warsh advised
PANews
2025/06/29 22:35
Opinion: Stablecoins are becoming the “default settlement layer” of the Internet
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cointelegraph, Alchemy Engineering Director Noam Hurwitz said that stablecoins have become the mainstay of Internet payments, and their adoption rate has now
PANews
2025/06/29 22:16
Trending News
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins