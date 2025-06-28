2025-08-01 Friday

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills

Several Democratic lawmakers have said that they will not vote to pass crypto regulations if potential conflicts of interest are not addressed.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002044-4.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.83-3.69%
PANews2025/06/28 04:24
Under $1 cryptos with growing communities: XLM, LUNC, XYZVerse

Affordable cryptos like XLM, LUNC, and XYZVerse are surging in popularity thanks to active communities and growth potential. #partnercontent
Wink
LIKE$0.009703-5.03%
Stellar
XLM$0.3958-3.22%
Terra Classic
LUNC$0.0000583-2.73%
Crypto.news2025/06/28 04:08
This trending memecoin under $0.01 could topple DOGE, and it’s not SHIB

Little Pepe shocks the memecoin world, rising fast from a joke to a top contender priced under a cent. #partnercontent
Notcoin
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001225-4.14%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20776-4.12%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001058-5.28%
Crypto.news2025/06/28 03:43
Inflation fears push Bolivian small businesses to embrace crypto

Crypto transactions soared 530% last year, Bolivia's central bank says, as citizens are felling the fiat currency.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05616+1.29%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03709-2.54%
Crypto.news2025/06/28 03:39
Sonic teams up with Kaito to reward Yappers in S token airdrop

Sonic, the decentralized finance blockchain, has joined forces with Web3 platform Kaito in a move that will see users who drive the conversation around the Sonic token and ecosystem rewarded in the Sonic Season 2 airdrop. Kaito’s ecosystem rewards its…
Kaito
KAITO$1.1514-4.82%
Movement
MOVE$0.1307-4.66%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.21152-4.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01555-10.52%
Crypto.news2025/06/28 03:26
Anchorage ‘Safety Matrix’ faces backlash over stablecoin delistings

Nick van Eck, co-founder and CEO of Agora, behind one of the stablecoins Anchorage said it would phase out, claimed inaccuracies and an inconsistently applied framework.
PANews2025/06/28 03:16
After a 7,500% run on Bitcoin, Metaplanet is “set to win in the long term,” says expert

How did Metaplanet turn a struggling hotel firm into Asia’s fastest-growing Bitcoin proxy, and is a 7,500% stock surge a sign of strength or euphoria? Metaplanet passes Tesla in Bitcoin holdings Metaplanet Inc. (MTPLF), a Japan-listed firm, has officially surpassed…
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000692-4.41%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000023-4.16%
Sign
SIGN$0.06933-4.37%
WINK
WIN$0.00005749-3.29%
Crypto.news2025/06/28 02:53
Dow Jones up 500 points as trade and Fed optimism sweeps the market

S&P 500 broke its record as traders welcome good news on trade and interest rates.
Crypto.news2025/06/28 01:29
Aptos hits milestone as RWA on-chain breaks $540m

Aptos has hit a key milestone in the real-world asset market, as a steady rise in tokenization traction sees its total on-chain RWA value surpass $540 million. On June 27, Aptos (APT) posted on its X account that the layer-1…
Aptos
APT$4.266-3.98%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6061-4.29%
Allo
RWA$0.003447-1.65%
Crypto.news2025/06/28 01:20
Trump: Bitcoin takes pressure off dollar after lower losses in stock market drop highlight crypto resilience

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that encrypted digital currency is a very interesting thing and we have built a very strong industry.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.83-3.69%
PANews2025/06/28 00:40

