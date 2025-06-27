MEXC Exchange
Ascend the End: What Was Discussed During the AMA Session
On June 26, 2025, Incrypted community chat hosted an AMA session with Aleksandar Bedov, CEO at Wasiona Studio. The head of the company that develops the Web3 ecosystem Ascend Universe. The team’s central product is Ascend the End, a multiplayer PvPvE extraction shooter using AI, tokenization and custom game mechanics. Wasiona Studio has been around […] Сообщение Ascend the End: What Was Discussed During the AMA Session появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/27 22:45
Analysis: Residents of many countries may not be restricted by their own country's ban on using cryptocurrencies to pay abroad
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, although Indonesia, Russia, Turkey and other countries prohibit their residents from using cryptocurrencies for payment, legal experts pointed out that these
PANews
2025/06/27 22:33
Strategy faces multiple class-action lawsuits over Bitcoin holdings
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Decrypt , Bitcoin giant Strategy has faced class action lawsuits initiated by at least five law firms for suspected securities fraud in
PANews
2025/06/27 22:30
Tezos collapses 15-day withdrawal bottleneck with lightning-fast Etherlink exits
What once took half a month now takes a moment. Tezos has activated fast withdrawals for Etherlink, using a native liquidity bridge and smart contracts to unshackle users from the long delays of optimistic rollups. According to a press release…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 22:30
US Treasury Secretary Benson: US stocks rebounded at fastest pace in history from 15% sell-off
PANews reported on June 27 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Besant said that the U.S. stock market rebounded at the fastest speed in history from a 15% sell-off.
PANews
2025/06/27 22:21
Crypto payments abroad may be legal despite domestic bans in several countries
Countries that ban crypto payments often have no restrictions on using crypto abroad, but such legal overlaps may attract scrutiny from global regulators like the FATF.
PANews
2025/06/27 22:09
Jinyi Culture: Some technologies of KaKeWei's digital RMB products can be applied to the field of stablecoins
PANews reported on June 27 that A-share listed company Jinyi Culture stated on an interactive platform that Kakers' digital RMB product uses blockchain technology to design a distributed ledger for
PANews
2025/06/27 22:08
Dow Jones jumps 300 points, S&P 500 hits record high
U.S. stocks continued to show strength on Friday as the S&P 500 notched a new record high and the Dow opened higher following the latest inflation data. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% at the open, surpassing its previous all-time high,…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 22:05
QuidMiner: Smart cloud mining app for XRP, DOGE, and more in 2025
In today’s uncertain crypto market, Quid Miner offers a stable alternative to passive holding by turning idle digital assets into daily income through cloud mining. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 22:00
Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 2,117 BTC, and Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 5,527 ETH
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,117 Bitcoins (about $226 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day
PANews
2025/06/27 21:55
