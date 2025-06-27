MEXC Exchange
Doge ETF inches toward approval as Bitwise updates filing
The proposed spot Dogecoin exchange-traded fund ETF may be gaining ground, as growing engagement between issuers and regulators boosts hopes for approval. According to recent filings, Bitwise Asset Management has submitted amended applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 14:48
Believe memecoin launchpad unveils $1M Builders Fund amid declining platform activity
Believe memecoin launchpad has unveiled $1million Believe Builders Fund to back builders and communities through various initiatives. On June 27, Believe, a Web3 SocialFi platform enabling token launches via social interactions on X, announced the launch of the Believe Builders…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 14:47
South Korean retail investors have poured nearly $450 million into Circle stock this month
PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, Circle Internet Group (CRCL) became the most popular overseas stock among South Korean retail investors in June, with a cumulative purchase
PANews
2025/06/27 14:47
Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment
PANews reported on June 27 that according to an official announcement, French listed company Crypto Blockchain Industries announced that it will implement a non-dilutive shareholder loan of up to 20
PANews
2025/06/27 14:44
Across Protocol token plunges amid allegations of $23M misappropriation by team
ACX, the native token of Across Protocol, has dropped sharply following serious allegations of insider self-dealing involving $23 million in decentralized autonomous organization funds. The token is trading at $0.1342, down 10% in the past 24 hours and over 40%…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 14:28
Across denies allegations of misappropriating DAO funds by manipulating votes
PANews reported on June 27 that Across co-founder Hart Lambur issued a statement denying the allegations of misappropriation of funds and manipulation of votes made by GlueNet co-founder Ogle. In
PANews
2025/06/27 14:27
Bakkt files to raise $1B with plans to allocate funds to Bitcoin
Bakkt Holdings Inc. has disclosed plans to raise $1 billion through a mixed securities offering and use the proceeds to fund Bitcoin buys. According to the crypto software firm’s June 26 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 14:09
Vitalik's address sold 2 trillion DOG tokens in exchange for 4.43 ETH
According to PANews on June 27, according to Paidun monitoring, Vitalik's address sold 2 trillion DOG tokens in exchange for 4.43 ETH, worth about US$10,800.
PANews
2025/06/27 14:09
Ledger responds to the reason for phasing out Nano S: limited memory makes it difficult to support new features and security enhancements
PANews June 27 news, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet said on the X platform that Nano S currently has 320kb memory that is difficult to support new applications, feature submissions and
PANews
2025/06/27 14:06
Are we trapped in an information cocoon by InfoFi? No, we have always been in an information cocoon
It’s not InfoFi that’s trending, it’s Web3. It’s always been like this Recently, I saw many people discussing a topic: Will InfoFi create an "information cocoon"? This question made me
PANews
2025/06/27 14:00
