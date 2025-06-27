MEXC Exchange
Bloomberg: GF Securities (Hong Kong) launches interest-bearing tokenized securities backed by offshore RMB
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bloomberg, a person familiar with the matter revealed that a Chinese brokerage firm has begun to offer tokenized securities with interest in
PANews
2025/06/27 12:08
New York Times: Turning a House into a Bitcoin Engine?
Original source: The New York Times Compiled by: BitpushNews The largest U.S. mortgage finance company will begin accepting cryptocurrencies as assets in mortgage applications, another major step by the Trump
PANews
2025/06/27 12:00
Hong Kong media: Hong Kong officials have officially renamed "virtual assets" to "digital assets"
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Hong Kong media Sing Tao Daily, with the release of the Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0 by the Hong
PANews
2025/06/27 11:32
A whale liquidated 32.71 WBTC that he had held for a month and a half 5 hours ago, making a profit of $68,000
PANews reported on June 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, 5 hours ago, the whale 0x144...6124C liquidated 32.71 WBTC (about 3.51 million US dollars) that he had
PANews
2025/06/27 11:27
A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, 7 hours ago, a whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid and spent $5.97 million to purchase 165,366
PANews
2025/06/27 11:23
Resolv team members deny the suspicion that the foundation sold coins, saying that 1.6 million RESOLVs have been repurchased
PANews reported on June 27 that Tim Shekikhachev, a member of the Resolv team, posted on X that Resolv has released more than 15% of its token supply to the
PANews
2025/06/27 11:18
Hazeflow founder: Polychain made more than 4 times the profit by selling Celestia staking rewards
PANews reported on June 27 that Hazeflow founder Pavel Paramonov said on the X platform: "Polychain invested about $20 million in Celestia and sold tokens worth more than $80 million
PANews
2025/06/27 11:02
The future pattern of stablecoin track: compliant stablecoin + offshore stablecoin + decentralized stablecoin
First of all, there will be a "hundred-coin war" in the stablecoin track in the future. After fierce competition, USDT will still be the leader of offshore stablecoins, and USDC
PANews
2025/06/27 11:00
Belgravia Hartford Completes $1 Million Credit Line Drawdown to Expand Its Bitcoin Reserve
PANews reported on June 27 that according to newsfilecorp, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., a Canadian listed company, announced that it had completed the withdrawal of the second installment of $1
PANews
2025/06/27 10:57
World Chain launches the "Humanity First Blockspace" (PBH) open source mechanism
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, World Chain, which is associated with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, launched the "Human Priority Blockspace" (PBH) open source mechanism. This mechanism
PANews
2025/06/27 10:48
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September