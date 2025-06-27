MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
South Korean lawmakers seek to include cryptocurrencies as underlying assets in ETFs
PANews reported on June 27 that according to News1, Min Byeong-dug, a member of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, proposed a bill to amend the Capital Markets Act, which
ACT
$0,03925
-3,49%
MIN
$0,022
-3,42%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:39
Ethereum ecosystem has generated $7.3 billion in fees in the past year
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, according to data from Token Terminal, the Ethereum ecosystem generated US$7.3 billion in fees in the past year.
TERMINAL
$0,0000000000000000000076
--%
TOKEN
$0,0156
-10,03%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:33
SiloFinance attackers transferred 225.1 ETH to TornadoCash
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Paidun monitoring, the SiloFinance attacker marked the address and transferred 225.1 ETH to TornadoCash.
ETH
$3 596,46
-4,96%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:29
Man sentenced to 10 months in prison for helping to manage illegal currency exchange and cryptocurrency team
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, knowing that his boss Liu Hanquan was operating an unlicensed currency exchange business, 34-year-old man Xie Jiajie still helped him
MAN
$0,00704
-4,08%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:20
Bitcoin 'Satoshi-era' miners will only sell 150 Bitcoins in 2025
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, CryptoQuant data showed that on June 22, Bitcoin miners' daily income fell to $34 million, a new low since April 20.
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:10
PANews official X account @PANewsCN has been stolen, please stay vigilant
PANews reported on June 27 that the official PANews X account @PANewsCN was stolen. Please do not click on suspicious links or interact with false information related to "airdrops".
NOT
$0,002041
-4,62%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:06
Interpretation of the new Hong Kong stablecoin regulation in 2025: How can retail investors hold stablecoins in compliance? Comparison of policies in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States
On August 1, 2025, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect, marking the implementation of the world's first comprehensive regulatory framework for fiat stablecoins. This article interprets the
EFFECT
$0,006116
-0,95%
HOLD
$0,00005066
-35,74%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:00
Aave DAO has voted to extend V3 to Aptos, the first deployment to a non-EVM ecosystem
PANews reported on June 27 that according to official news, Aave announced on the X platform that the proposal to deploy Aave V3 on Aptos has been approved. It is
AAVE
$258
-4,02%
DAO
$0,1192
-3,55%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 09:57
Across accused of rigging votes to siphon $23 million from DAO coffers for private company
PANews June 27 news, GlueNet co-founder Ogle posted on the X platform that the cross-chain protocol Across Protocol team allegedly used secret voting to extract about $23 million from the
DAO
$0,1192
-3,55%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 09:54
Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and completes its first purchase of 292.8 BTC
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Globenewswire, Bitcoin Treasury Corporation, a Bitcoin financial company, announced that it has been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture Exchange and
BTC
$114 860,4
-2,72%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 09:40
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September