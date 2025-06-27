2025-08-01 Friday

Russia's Digital Ruble to Roll Out in September 2026, Says Central Bank

Russia’s Digital Ruble to Roll Out in September 2026, Says Central Bank

The Russian digital ruble, the nation’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) , will finally launch nationwide on September 1, 2026, the Central Bank claims. The Central Bank says that it expects the largest commercial banks in the nation to start providing their clients with a full range of CBDC transaction options as of September next year. Digital Ruble Rollout: Can Moscow Prevent Further Delays? Its previous statements on the matter would appear to suggest the Central Bank will follow up with an order for smaller and regional banks to follow suit in September 2027. 🇷🇺 A Russian crypto mining firm executive has claimed Bitcoin (BTC) prices could climb to the $130k mark in the second half of summer 2025. #BitcoinMiining #BitcoinPrice https://t.co/nPpvHr4KJ9 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 25, 2025 The digital RUB had been slated to launch on July 1 this year. But the Central Bank abruptly postponed the launch “indefinitely” in early March . The bank stunned the public when it initially gave no alternative launch timeline. This led to a flurry of speculation that Moscow was preparing to ditch its CBDC. Others suggested Moscow might push back the rollout to at least 2027 . Some forecasted that the Central Bank would pursue crypto-powered alternatives to the digital ruble. They cited a lukewarm reception for digital RUB plans from both the public and the banking sector. However, the Russian state-run news agency TASS reported that some of the biggest banks in the country are looking forward to the launch. The Russian Central Bank in Moscow. (Source: NVO [CC BY 2.5]) A VTB spokesperson said the megabank was already technologically prepared for the rollout. Sovcombank, meanwhile, said that it would be “completely ready” for customers to make digital RUB transactions by the Central Bank’s deadline. Both banks are currently working with Moscow on the ongoing digital ruble pilot. VTB said that “as the first bank to join the pilot project,” it was “technologically ready” for the launch. It added: “We are interested in providing our clients with access to the latest financial instruments as soon as possible. We expect a wide-reaching digital ruble launch for Russian citizens.” President Donald Trump said that it is possible that Russian President Vladimir Putin has territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine https://t.co/zyOyowqMjB pic.twitter.com/q2zRmeE8ST — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2025 Legislation Heads to State Duma The Central Bank says it has sent a draft bill to the State Duma. It is hoping to rapidly enshrine its demands to the banking sector in Russian law. Lawmakers have previously claimed that the Russian CBDC will be interoperable with the digital currencies issued by other BRICS member states. Some have claimed that it will be put to use in the cross-border trade sector, where it will help Russian traders avoid sanctions regimes. But critics claim that the coin may violate citizens’ privacy rights. They also complain that the digital RUB will be hard to use in more remote parts of Russia, where internet connectivity is often unstable.
CryptoNews 2025/06/27 07:30
Cryptographic trust infrastructure Inference Labs completes $6.3 million strategic financing

Cryptographic trust infrastructure Inference Labs completes $6.3 million strategic financing

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Decrypt, crypto trust infrastructure Inference Labs has completed a strategic financing of US$6.3 million, with participation from DACM and Delphi Ventures, and
PANews 2025/06/27 07:28
Private Equity Tokenization Platform Jarsy Completes $5 Million Pre-Seed Round of Financing

Private Equity Tokenization Platform Jarsy Completes $5 Million Pre-Seed Round of Financing

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the private equity tokenization platform Jarsy was officially launched and completed a $5 million Pre-Seed round of financing led by
PANews 2025/06/27 07:23
Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee: Crypto Market Structure Bill will be completed by September 30

Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee: Crypto Market Structure Bill will be completed by September 30

PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, Tim Scott, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, told Bo Hines, White House cryptocurrency adviser, that the crypto market structure
PANews 2025/06/27 07:18
White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor: The United States is working on building infrastructure for strategic Bitcoin reserves

White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor: The United States is working on building infrastructure for strategic Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on June 27 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, Bo Hines, White House digital asset policy adviser, confirmed that the United States is working on building infrastructure
PANews 2025/06/27 07:12
Bakkt submits $1 billion shelf offering application to SEC, may use proceeds to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Bakkt submits $1 billion shelf offering application to SEC, may use proceeds to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on June 27 that Bakkt Holdings submitted a $1 billion shelf offering application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The proceeds from this fundraising are expected
PANews 2025/06/27 07:01
Pantera Capital: Why did we invest in Worldcoin?

Pantera Capital: Why did we invest in Worldcoin?

Author: Cosmo Jiang, Cody Poh Compiled by: TechFlow We have been looking at how blockchain can fit into a world where AI is rapidly becoming ubiquitous, with Proof-of-human being a
PANews 2025/06/27 07:00
Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
Fxstreet 2025/06/27 06:15
Banking Committee chair sets September goal for market structure bill

Banking Committee chair sets September goal for market structure bill

After passing the GENIUS stablecoin bill, Republican leadership on the Senate Banking Committee has turned its sights to digital asset market structure.
PANews 2025/06/27 06:12
CoreWeave Returns With New $1B+ Bid for Core Scientific After Rejection

CoreWeave Returns With New $1B+ Bid for Core Scientific After Rejection

CoreWeave is back at the negotiating table with a renewed push to acquire Core Scientific, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The AI-focused cloud infrastructure firm is reportedly in advanced talks to buy the Bitcoin mining and hosting giant, after a previous $1 billion bid was rejected last year. Core Scientific Jumps 27% as CoreWeave Reignites Acquisition Talks The earlier offer, made at $5.75 per share, was turned down by Core Scientific’s board, which said the proposal undervalued the company. Since then, Core Scientific’s stock has surged. It jumped more than 27% to $15.67 on Thursday after the report surfaced, briefly triggering a trading halt. The company is now valued at around $3.7 billion, more than double CoreWeave’s earlier bid. *COREWEAVE IN TALKS TO BUY CORE SCIENTIFIC: WSJ Blocks are always moving in the #Bitcoin mining industry. $MNRS Learn more about $MNRS : https://t.co/kCpi8yOYF1 pic.twitter.com/sy9DG1f8dR — Grayscale (@Grayscale) June 26, 2025 Talks are ongoing, and the deal could close within weeks if negotiations continue without major setbacks. So far, the exact terms of the new offer have not been disclosed. Core Scientific operates one of the largest digital infrastructure networks for Bitcoin mining and data hosting in North America. In recent months, it has attracted attention beyond crypto, thanks to the global demand for data center capacity driven by artificial intelligence workloads. The two companies already have a deep relationship. In June last year, Core Scientific signed a series of 12-year contracts to host CoreWeave’s AI operations, supplying hundreds of megawatts of capacity. The agreement is expected to bring in billions in revenue over time and represents Core Scientific’s broader shift toward AI infrastructure. CoreWeave, which went public in March and now holds a market cap of roughly $75 billion, has rapidly scaled its AI infrastructure business. The company rents out access to Nvidia GPUs, often through partnerships with big tech firms. Microsoft alone accounted for over 60% of CoreWeave’s revenue in 2024, with Meta and IBM also among its clients. A successful acquisition would bring Core Scientific’s infrastructure under CoreWeave’s control, forming a major player in both Bitcoin mining and AI compute power. As demand continues to stretch global data center resources, the combination of Core Scientific’s scale and CoreWeave’s AI expertise could prove strategically valuable. Carlos Ramírez, an analyst following the sector, noted the shift. “Core Scientific is no longer just a crypto company,” he said. “Its infrastructure is becoming key to AI growth, and CoreWeave knows it.” While Core Scientific’s shares rallied on the news, CoreWeave’s stock slipped slightly. Market reactions to takeovers often reflect concern over deal execution, especially when integration or financing challenges loom. For now, all eyes remain on the negotiation table as CoreWeave looks to seal what could become one of the largest deals at the intersection of crypto infrastructure and artificial intelligence. Core Scientific Eyes AI Future Amid Revenue Decline, New CoreWeave Offer As CoreWeave returns with a renewed $1 billion-plus offer for Core Scientific, the backdrop tells a story of a mining firm in transition. Back in February, the Bitcoin mining firm secured a $1.2 billion agreement with CoreWeave to boost data center capacity for high-performance computing (HPC), signaling a pivot toward AI infrastructure. The move is expected to drive $360 million in colocation revenue by 2026, offering a buffer as traditional mining revenue comes under pressure. In Q1 2025, Core Scientific posted a net profit of $580 million , up from $210 million a year earlier. But revenue fell short of expectations, dropping to $79.5 million, down from $179.3 million in Q1 2024. ⛏️ @Core_Scientific reported a first-quarter net profit of $580 million for 2025, a sharp increase from $210 million a year earlier. #Bitcoin #Mining https://t.co/a2zHWUsRcs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 8, 2025 The slump reflects weaker mining yields after the April 2024 Bitcoin halving and a strategic shift from self-mining to HPC hosting. Self-mining still brought in $67.2 million, but hosted and colocation mining lagged, contributing just $12.4 million combined. Industry-wide, miners are feeling the squeeze. According to CryptoQuant, daily miner revenues dropped to $34 million on June 22 , the lowest since April, due to falling BTC prices and lower transaction fees. Bitcoin miners just saw their worst payday in a year. Daily revenue slipped to $34 million in June, the lowest since April. Falling fees and Bitcoin’s price drop are crushing margins. pic.twitter.com/TXdN06CU1F — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) June 26, 2025 Analysts say miners are now the “most underpaid” they’ve been all year. Meanwhile, sustainability is improving. A Cambridge University study shows that 52.4% of Bitcoin mining now runs on sustainable energy , up from 37.6% in 2022. But uncertainty looms as President Trump’s proposed tax bill threatens to slash incentives for solar and renewable-powered miners, potentially raising energy costs across the sector.
CryptoNews 2025/06/27 06:04

