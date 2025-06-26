2025-08-01 Friday

Nobitex Hack pulls curtains on months of suspicious fund movements

The recent hack on Nobitex, Iran’s largest crypto exchange, dealt a major blow to the country’s crypto industry, draining millions in user funds. But the breach may have revealed more than just security flaws, as troubling on-chain history raises questions…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 19:42
[LIVE] What’s Happening in Crypto Today, June 26?

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 1.1%. But what else is happening in crypto today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below. What’s Happening in Crypto Today, June 26?
CryptoNews2025/06/26 19:38
Israel estimates that the losses from this round of conflict with Iran could be as high as $3 billion or more

PANews reported on June 26 that Israel estimated that the damage caused by the 12-day war with Iran reached 10 billion shekels (about 3 billion US dollars), including the funds
PANews2025/06/26 19:28
Abstract Chain Panoramic Analysis: How to Promote the Public Chain Ecosystem to Mainstream Users?

TL;DR Abstract Chain was launched in January 2025. It is a consumer-centric blockchain dedicated to promoting the popularization of encryption technology and creating an easy-to-access and engaging platform. Abstract Chain
PANews2025/06/26 19:27
British listed company Vault Ventures bought about 400 ETH and 1.85 BTC

PANews reported on June 26 that Vault Ventures Plc ( AQSE: VULT ), a London-based blockchain and financial technology company, announced that it had completed fundraising and invested 750,000 pounds
PANews2025/06/26 19:12
BTC AB launches long-term Bitcoin reserve strategy, first purchase of 66 Bitcoins

PANews reported on June 26 that Bitcoin Treasury Capital tweeted that BTC AB has purchased 66 bitcoins for approximately $7 million (approximately 66 million Swedish kronor), with an average unit
PANews2025/06/26 19:08
Brazil's Central Bank Solicits Public Opinions on Virtual Asset Accounting Standards

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the official website of the Central Bank of Brazil, the Central Bank of Brazil recently issued a draft regulatory resolution on the
PANews2025/06/26 19:02
From Filecoin, Arweave to Walrus and Shelby: How far is the road to popularization of decentralized storage?

Author: @BlazingKevin_ , the Researcher at Movemaker Storage used to be one of the top narratives in the industry. Filecoin, as the leader in the last bull market, had a
PANews2025/06/26 19:00
Khamenei: US attack on nuclear facilities "has little effect", Trump needs to "put on a show"

PANews reported on June 26 that Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei delivered a video speech, pointing out that the United States attacked nuclear facilities but had little effect. US President Trump
PANews2025/06/26 18:45
Building Trust With U.S. Regulators Is Essential For Advancing Crypto Adoption

After being considered the Wild Wild West for years, crypto adoption in the United States is quickly gaining traction. Most notably, institutions are flooding into the crypto space due to the rise of tokenized treasuries and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization . The current market capitalization of tokenized US treasuries stands at a whopping $7.4 billion . A number of US states are also looking at implementing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) . This would allow states to hold Bitcoin ( BTC ) as part of their investment strategy. Both Texas and New Hampshire have recently signed a bill to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets . Congratulations to those who worked really hard on educating #txlege @TXGOPCaucus and all the stakeholders required to get this bill across the finish line 🏁 Big shoutout to @lee_bratcher @TXblockchain_ for launching what I like to call 'The 2nd Reserve in Texas' tbt… https://t.co/yDdHWop1rj — ₿IGRYANPARK 🧲 (@BigRyanPark) June 24, 2025 Moreover, the regulatory landscape in the US is finally becoming crypto-friendly. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently clarified that protocol staking is not a securities transaction under US law when performed under certain conditions. Policies implemented under the Trump administration have further accelerated the institutionalization of cryptocurrencies. The repeal of The Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) 121 has enabled traditional financial institutions to offer custodial services for digital assets. Citibank is actively exploring adding crypto custody, while JPMorgan Chase plans to offer crypto investments to its clients through a third-party custodian. Crypto Companies Work With Regulators Although the crypto sector continues to make strides, industry experts believe that none of this would be possible without working with policymakers and regulators. Margaret Rosenfeld, chief legal officer at Everstake, told Cryptonews that working with US regulators has become essential for cryptocurrency companies. “Effective crypto regulation depends on more than legal theory, as it requires a deep understanding of the underlying technology,” Rosenfeld said. “Without that technical fluency, there’s a risk of applying legacy financial frameworks to decentralized systems in ways that don’t fit and ultimately hinder innovation.” Rosenfeld explained that the decentralized staking provider, Everstake, helped to educate the SEC on staking. She noted that this influenced the SEC’s decision to clarify that protocol staking is not a security. “At Everstake, we didn’t just send lawyers into the SEC – we brought engineers and operators to the table. We explained the technical structure of staking, validator responsibilities, and how non-custodial delegation works. That kind of technical fluency is critical for good policy. Without it, regulators are left applying legacy frameworks to new infrastructure in ways that can miss the mark,” Rosenfeld commented. Rosenfeld noted that providing both legal and technical insight can help regulators gain a clearer understanding of what they are evaluating. “Soon after our meeting, the SEC issued guidance acknowledging for the first time that some staking models – like those we operate – fall outside the scope of securities regulation. It was a meaningful step forward and a real example of how collaborative, technically informed engagement can shape better policy,” she said. Blockchain Advocacy Groups Educate Policymakers Blockchain advocacy groups also work closely with US policymakers to ensure that legislation is passed to push forward with crypto adoption in the country. Most recently, the Texas Blockchain Council helped push for the passing of the Texas SBR. Lee Bratcher, founder and president of the Texas Blockchain Council, told Cryptonews that the Texas Blockchain Council worked with legislative champions, policy advisors, and industry stakeholders to ensure that Senate Bill 21 (SB21) was not only technically sound, but also politically feasible. “The groundwork we’ve laid over the past few years helped pave the way for this breakthrough,” Bratcher said. “Our success was rooted in years of building trust with lawmakers, demystifying Bitcoin, and linking it to core values like fiscal conservatism, sovereignty, and energy innovation.” Texas Governor ⁦ @GregAbbott_TX ⁩ just signed the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill! The future of finance is digital and the future of capital formation is in Texas!! pic.twitter.com/jhgLxKTLTK — Lee ₿ratcher (@lee_bratcher) June 22, 2025 Bratcher further remarked that US states should not only tailor their messaging to local political and economic contexts, but also to core ideas. In this case, Bratcher pointed out that the Texas Blockchain Council educated policymakers on how Bitcoin can serve as a modern reserve asset, which he believes is gaining bipartisan traction. “Given the bi-partisan support for this bill, Texas Governor Abbott determined that it would go into effect immediately rather than the typically September 1st effective date,” Bratcher said. Texas Senator Charles Schwertner also partnered with the Texas Blockchain Council to pass SB21. Chairman Schwertner told Cryptonews that Texas is currently the only state with a direct $10 million appropriation for acquiring Bitcoin. He added that working with the Texas Blockchain Council enabled him to learn how a SBR allows Texas to diversify its investment approach . The Texas Blockchain Council further anticipates that the Texas Comptroller’s Office and the Texas Treasury Safekeeping and Trust Company will begin developing a prudent Bitcoin acquisition and custody strategy. Major US Crypto Exchange Builds Trust With Lawmakers To Boost Crypto Adoption US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase also regularly dedicates time to educate policymakers. In February the SEC dropped its lawsuit against Coinbase , ending a contentious years-long legal battle. The leading cryptocurrency exchange has since submitted a number of documents and requests to drive mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency in the US. For example, the Coinbase website shows that on May 30 the exchange submitted a request to urge the US Treasury to exclude unrealized crypto gains and losses from the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT). CAMT imposes a 15% minimum tax on the adjusted financial statement income (AFSI) of large corporations for taxable years. In addition to focusing on US policies, Coinbase recently secured a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license from the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. This enables the exchange to offer crypto products across European Union countries and will likely result in further influence on EU crypto regulations. Challenges To Consider Before Crypto Adoption While it’s notable that crypto companies and advocacy groups are helping shape US regulations, a number of challenges remain. For instance, Rosenfeld pointed out that one of the biggest challenges is the technical complexity of blockchain infrastructure. “When regulators lack technical fluency in how protocols work, it’s easy for overly broad or misapplied rules to take hold – sometimes unintentionally stifling innovation,” she said. In order to overcome this, Rosenfeld believes that crypto entities need more dialogue that includes not just lawyers and lobbyists, but also engineers and protocol builders. “Regulators are now willing to listen when industry participants take the time to explain the underlying mechanics. That’s the path forward: collaboration built on mutual education and transparency,” she stated.
