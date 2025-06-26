2025-08-01 Friday

Hong Kong unveils digital asset policy 2.0 to boost stablecoin use, RWA tokenization, and regulation

Hong Kong is stepping up its digital asset push with a new policy roadmap designed to scale innovation, regulation, and adoption. On June 26, the Hong Kong government issued Policy Statement 2.0 on the Development of Digital Assets, outlining the…
With Bitcoin leading the rise, cloud mining has become the first choice for passive income

As BTC breaks $105k and altcoins follow, some investors are turning away from high-risk trading in favor of passive income through cloud mining platforms like APT Miner. #sponsored
Hyperliquid trader qwatio had his account liquidated six times in three days, losing about 10 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain , @qwatio , a well-known trader on the Hyperliquid platform, was forced to close six times in just three days, with
Crypto ATM Giant Coinme Slapped With $300K Fine for Breaking California Limits—What’s Next?

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has fined Seattle-based Crypto ATM firm, Coinme, Inc. $300,000 for violating the state’s recently enacted Digital Financial Assets Law (DFAL). According to the press release , the penalty marks the first enforcement action under the law, which took effect in 2023 to enhance oversight of digital asset companies. Coinme operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks, also known as crypto ATMs, at various retail locations across California. These machines allow customers to buy and sell digital assets using cash or debit cards. However, according to DFPI, Coinme broke the rules by allowing transactions that exceeded the daily limit of $1,000 per customer, a clear breach of DFAL provisions. In addition to exceeding transaction limits, the DFPI found that Coinme failed to provide required transaction disclosures on customer receipts, another violation of the state’s digital finance regulations. California Regulators Send a Clear Message About Crypto ATM Under a consent order, Coinme agreed to pay the $300,000 fine, which includes $51,700 in restitution to an elderly California resident who was exploited in a crypto scam facilitated through one of the company’s kiosks. The company must also implement operational changes to ensure compliance and prevent future violations. DFPI Commissioner KC Mohseni emphasized that the enforcement action aims to set a precedent. “This enforcement action should send a strong message to kiosk operators that California means business when it requires digital asset companies to follow the rules that help prevent scammers from taking advantage of unsuspecting Californians,” said Mohseni. The DFAL was specifically designed to address growing fraud involving crypto kiosks, which have become a tool for scammers targeting vulnerable groups, especially older adults. Victims are often tricked into transferring funds directly into scammers’ digital wallets via these machines. Meanwhile, this is not the first time the state will go after crypto service providers. In May, the California DFPI and Department of Justice teamed up to fight crypto fraud, shutting down 26 scam websites with the help of a widely used Crypto Scam Tracker tool. Based on consumer complaints, the tool has helped uncover $4.6 million in losses linked to fraudulent schemes. 🇺🇸 California regulators received 2,668 complaints from residents through its ‘Crypto Scam Tracker’ tool, that led to identify 7 new scam schemes. #CryptoScam #CryptoFraud #CaliforniaDFPI https://t.co/GEhyLAXURy — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 11, 2025 In 2023, Californians lost around $1.2 billion to crypto scams, according to the FBI. Notably, the DFPI received 2,668 complaints, leading to the discovery of seven new fraud cases. California Crypto Regulations and Licenses Take Shape California is moving closer to embracing cryptocurrency in public finance with the unanimous passage of Assembly Bill 1180. Approved by the State Assembly on June 2, the bill authorizes the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) to launch a pilot program allowing state agencies to accept digital assets for fee payments. 🏛️ California Assembly unanimously approves crypto payments bill. AB-1180 now heads to the Senate. #crypto #California https://t.co/HCk96E5CxN — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 4, 2025 Introduced by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia, the bill also mandates that DFPI submit a detailed report by January 1, 2028, evaluating crypto transaction volumes, regulatory challenges, and recommendations. The program will sunset on July 1, 2031. In addition, AB-1180 establishes the Digital Financial Assets Law, requiring businesses to obtain a DFPI license by July 1, 2025, to operate in the crypto space. It also sets rules for consumer protection and stablecoin use. While the bill doesn’t mandate crypto adoption, it empowers DFPI to explore secure, efficient digital payment systems, positioning California as a potential leader in public-sector crypto integration.
China Renaissance Capital announces $100 million investment in Web3.0 and cryptocurrency

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange announcement, the board of directors of China Renaissance Capital Holdings decided to enter the Web3.0 and cryptocurrency
Resupply stablecoin protocol exploited for $9.5M via token price manipulation

An attacker manipulated token prices to distort exchange rates and drain about $9.5 million from decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply. The exploit was first flagged on June 25 by security platform BlockSec Phalcon, which detected a suspicious transaction leading to a…
Cardano eyes trend reversal as Coinbase launches wrapped ADA on Base

Cardano may be gearing up for a trend reversal, fueled by Coinbase’s latest move to launch wrapped ADA on the Ethereum layer 2 network Base.  On June 24, the crypto exchange announced the launch of cbADA, a wrapped version of…
The Financial Regulatory Bureau and other two departments: In the next five years, a high-quality inclusive financial system will be basically established

PANews reported on June 26 that the State Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau and the People's Bank of China jointly issued the "Implementation Plan for High-quality Development of Inclusive Finance
Hong Kong reveals new stablecoin rules and tokenized bond plans

Hong Kong has updated its digital asset strategy, which centers on stablecoin licensing and tokenization of real-world assets, introducing the LEAP framework for market growth.
Galaxy Completes First External Fund Raising $175 Million

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Fortune, crypto giant Galaxy announced the completion of its first venture capital fund raising, with a total of $175 million, exceeding the
