2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy

Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy

Author: Dio Casares Compiled by: TechFlow Over a period of nearly five years, Strategy spent $40.8 billion, equivalent to the GDP of Iceland, to acquire more than 580,000 bitcoins. This
Moonveil
MORE$0,09749-2,50%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 16:00
Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido

Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Token Terminal monitoring, in the past 365 days, companies and DAOs in the Ethereum ecosystem have generated a total of about US$7.3
Love Terminal
TERMINAL$0,0000000000000000000076--%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01557-10,31%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 15:58
The Korean won stablecoin competition has started in full swing: banking alliances, technology giants, and Web3 companies have all entered the market. Who will take the lead?

The Korean won stablecoin competition has started in full swing: banking alliances, technology giants, and Web3 companies have all entered the market. Who will take the lead?

Author: Zen, PANews Before his official inauguration, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung clearly proposed in his campaign manifesto to support innovative measures of "local currency-pegged stablecoins" to curb wealth outflows
Horizen
ZEN$7,754-4,81%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2,23+0,58%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 15:58
A whale bought 4,455 ETH at an average price of $2,458 6 hours ago, and currently has a floating profit of $170,000

A whale bought 4,455 ETH at an average price of $2,458 6 hours ago, and currently has a floating profit of $170,000

PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, two addresses suspected to belong to the same whale or institution bought 4,455 ETH at a cost price of
Ethereum
ETH$3 591,51-5,09%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 15:51
Cyberport launches a pilot funding program for blockchain and digital assets with a maximum amount of HK$500,000, covering areas such as tokenization and stablecoins

Cyberport launches a pilot funding program for blockchain and digital assets with a maximum amount of HK$500,000, covering areas such as tokenization and stablecoins

PANews reported on June 26 that Hong Kong Cyberport announced the launch of the "Blockchain and Digital Asset Pilot Funding Program" to provide funding for exemplary and high-impact blockchain and
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001271-0,07%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 15:17
Ledger is about to phase out Nano S, causing dissatisfaction among users, and is suspected of forcing users to buy new devices

Ledger is about to phase out Nano S, causing dissatisfaction among users, and is suspected of forcing users to buy new devices

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cointelegraph, Ledger, a major hardware encryption wallet supplier, announced last month that it would phase out the Ledger Nano S launched in
Major
MAJOR$0,15613-2,32%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02154-8,72%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 14:36
Crypto assets are included in US mortgage assessments for the first time, and the man behind it is actually an early Bitcoin supporter

Crypto assets are included in US mortgage assessments for the first time, and the man behind it is actually an early Bitcoin supporter

Author: Nancy, PANews On June 26, the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) issued a milestone directive, formally requiring for the first time that crypto assets be included in the
U
U$0,01103+1,56%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0,00703-4,22%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 14:27
South Korean authorities seize $3.2m worth of crypto from fake crypto exchanges

South Korean authorities seize $3.2m worth of crypto from fake crypto exchanges

South Korean police have seized up to 4.4 billion won worth of cryptocurrency held by a group of illegal crypto exchange operators profiting off of user platform fees. According to a news report from Yonhap, the authorities raided a syndicate…
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 14:24
U.S. agency directs mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider crypto assets

U.S. agency directs mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider crypto assets

Crypto holdings could soon count toward U.S. mortgages under a new directive by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. In a directive issued by FHFA director William J. Pulte on June 25, the agency instructed mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie…
U
U$0,01103+1,56%
Jambo
J$0,092-10,50%
SOON
SOON$0,1435-2,64%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 14:22
ASIC appoints panel to investigate ASX's failed blockchain project

ASIC appoints panel to investigate ASX's failed blockchain project

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Decrypt, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has appointed a three-person expert team to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the Australian
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,000692-4,02%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 14:20

Trending News

More

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy

Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September