US Senate bill seeks to include crypto in mortgage approval process
If passed, the legislation could give more weight to a US housing regulatory agency’s June order to consider certain digital assets for mortgage loan risk assessments.
JUNE
$0.1637
-19.67%
$0.09743
-2.57%
$0.1117
-7.68%
PANews
2025/07/30 05:38
SEC votes to allow in-kind redemptions for crypto ETPs
SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the new rules will make crypto exchange-traded products "less costly and more efficient."
$0.09743
-2.57%
PANews
2025/07/30 04:40
Hyperliquid API outage causes freeze on trading, HYPE down 5%
Hyperliquid's latest outage reveals the risks of centralized frontends for DeFi platforms.
HYPE
$39.14
-10.94%
DEFI
$0.001999
-3.10%
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 04:15
‘A joke in poor taste’: Tornado Cash T-shirt stirs controversy in court
Both prosecutors and defense attorneys have made statements in court about a T-shirt Roman Storm wore at a 2019 Ethereum conference in Boston.
STORM
$0.01426
-0.34%
T
$0.01666
-5.92%
PANews
2025/07/30 03:57
Vincent Mazzotta Admits $13M Crypto Ponzi – But Did His Fake ‘Federal Reserve’ Fool Regulators?
Arizona man Vincent Anthony Mazzotta Jr. pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to obstruct justice on Monday for his role in orchestrating a $13 million crypto Ponzi scheme, a new press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) states. Arizona man pleads guilty to money laundering charges related to Ponzi scheme that resulted in $13 million in investor losses https://t.co/lYXNDkr7M2 — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) July 28, 2025 Arizona Man Pleads Guilty in $13M Crypto Fraud According to the July 28 press release , the one-time Los Angeles resident and his co-defendant, David Saffron, fraudulently promised high-yield crypto-trading returns from investments in companies such as Mind Capital and Cloud9Capital, among others. The duo even went so far as to create an organization called the Federal Crypto Reserve (FCR), a fake entity that solicited thousands of dollars from victims of the scam under the guise of “investigating” the crypto companies involved in the scheme . Between FCR and the other fraudulent crypto investments, Saffron and Mazzotta defrauded victims out of $13 million. “Vincent Mazzotta defrauded investors in a sophisticated cryptocurrency scheme and then doubled down by using a fake government entity to further victimize those who had entrusted him with their money,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Combating fraud in digital assets is critical to the Criminal Division’s efforts to vindicate victims’ interests and to keep bad actors out of the crypto markets,” he added. Co-Conspirators Tried to Destroy Evidence After Arrest Following Saffron’s arrest, Mazzotta and several other unnamed co-conspirators attempted to “conceal and destroy evidence” stemming from the crime, including an iPad and items in a personal safe. “Mazzotta also conspired to falsify the records of his business, Runway Beauty Inc., to conceal his involvement in the investment fraud scheme from a federal grand jury,” the press release states. Mazzotta, who is slated to be sentenced on December 15, is facing up to a total of 15 years behind bars for the digital asset scam .
GRAND
$0.298
--%
T
$0.01666
-5.92%
BAD
$0.00000000843
-8.06%
MIND
$0.000297
-17.50%
FAR
$0.000168
-14.28%
CryptoNews
2025/07/30 03:42
Senator Lummis’s new bill forces federal agencies to confront crypto’s role in wealth building
Senator Lummis is dragging federal housing agencies into the 21st century with a bill that mandates crypto be recognized in mortgage approvals. The move challenges decades-old lending rules, potentially opening doors for young buyers, but critics warn it could destabilize…
MOVE
$0.131
-4.44%
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 03:36
Spark crypto price crashes despite surging staking inflows
Spark crypto price has undone the recent gains. It has crashed by over 57% from its highest point this month and is sitting at its lowest swing since July 22. Spark (SPK) token dropped to $0.08075, giving it a market…
GAINS
$0.02456
-3.53%
TOKEN
$0.01567
-9.99%
SPK
$0.0946
+2.39%
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 03:26
Viral memecoin to buy now: Fast-growing newcomer poised to overtake DOGE
Little Pepe is emerging fast, with analysts tipping it to outpace DOGE in utility and hype. #partnercontent
HYPE
$39.14
-10.94%
NOW
$0.00777
-1.01%
MEMECOIN
$0.01425
-22.93%
DOGE
$0.20798
-3.59%
PEPE
$0.00001059
-4.68%
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 03:00
180 Life Sciences bets $425m on Ethereum treasury in bid to become ETHZilla
Palo Alto’s 180 Life Sciences is making a radical pivot, ditching biotech for crypto. With a $425 million private placement backed by Ethereum’s elite, the soon-to-be ETHZilla aims to build the largest corporate ETH treasury, blending DeFi yield strategies with…
ETH
$3,610.62
-4.35%
DEFI
$0.001999
-3.10%
BID
$0.06088
-12.54%
SOON
$0.1441
-1.97%
LIFE
$0.00005029
+1.41%
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 02:53
White House steps in to delay CFTC chair vote
A vote on prospective CFTC Chair Brian Quintenz was taken off the Senate Agriculture Committee’s agenda on Monday as the chamber heads into recess.
WHITE
$0.0004705
+0.49%
HOUSE
$0.015546
-7.73%
PANews
2025/07/30 02:29
