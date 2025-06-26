MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Hong Kong stocks Shengli Securities rose by more than 150% in the short term
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jiemian News, Hong Kong-listed Victory Securities (08540.HK) rose by more than 150% in the short term. According to the First Financial Daily,
MORE
$0.09749
-2.50%
ROSE
$0.02421
-6.08%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 11:06
Many local Hong Kong brokerage firms have completed the No. 1 license upgrade, and more institutions may join in the future
PANews reported on June 26 that according to a report by Gelonghui citing Yicai, industry insiders who are directly involved in the application for virtual asset licenses and system docking
MORE
$0.09749
-2.50%
FUTURE
$0.15114
+29.76%
VIRTUAL
$1.2235
-7.49%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 11:04
US government giants plan to accept Bitcoin mortgage loans, and the private market has tested $65 million
On June 25th local time, Bill Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), suddenly issued a statement saying that he had asked Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
U
$0.01103
+1.56%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 11:00
Russia sets deadline for large banks and retailers to mass-adopt digital ruble
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bitcoin.com, the Russian Central Bank submitted a phased promotion plan for the digital ruble to the State Duma, requiring banks and merchants
COM
$0.018699
-6.69%
BANK
$0.056
+0.95%
MASS
$0.0001975
+3.72%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 10:51
CertiK: Resupply suspected of suspicious transactions, loss of approximately $5.56 million
PANews reported on June 26 that according to CertiK Alert monitoring, a suspicious transaction was discovered, causing the decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply contract to lose approximately US$5.56 million. Update: According
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 10:35
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Coinsilium announced that it had increased its holdings of 15.2080 bitcoins at an average price of
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 10:33
KaJ Labs announces $160 million investment in Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, decentralized AI and blockchain research organization KaJ Labs announced last Friday that it would invest $160 million in Bitcoin. KaJ Labs
AI
$0.1211
-4.49%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 10:26
Listed company Digital Commodities plans to raise $3 million to increase its Bitcoin reserves
PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, Canadian listed company Digital Commodities Capital Corp. announced that it will conduct a non-broker private placement, issuing up to 20 million
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 10:21
A whale is selling 275,672 TRUMPs through a limit order, worth $2.49 million
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader is selling 275,672 TRUMPs (worth $2.49 million) through limit orders. 6 hours ago, Kewh32 placed a limit order
ORDER
$0.1111
-9.00%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 10:20
Trump family crypto project WLFI announces that it will soon open the transfer function of WLFI tokens
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the Trump-backed crypto project World Liberty Financial announced that it will soon open the transfer function of its native token
LIBERTY
$0.09546
-3.67%
TRUMP
$8.833
-3.76%
TOKEN
$0.01557
-10.31%
SOON
$0.1436
-2.57%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 10:16
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September