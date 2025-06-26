2025-08-01 Friday

Cboe BZX Exchange has submitted 19b-4 application documents to the US SEC for the Canary PENGU ETF

PANews reported on June 26 that Cboe BZX Exchange has submitted a 19b-4 application document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Canary PENGU ETF. In the
PANews2025/06/26 07:02
Prediction Market Kalshi Completes $185 Million Funding at $2 Billion Valuation, Paradigm Leads Investment

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market Kalshi announced the completion of a $185 million financing, with a valuation of $2 billion, led by crypto
PANews2025/06/26 07:02
Sen. Cynthia Lummis Says Both Crypto Market Structure Bill & GENIUS Act Must Pass This Year

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged her fellow U.S. lawmakers to advance both the GENIUS Act and broader crypto market structure overall in a Wednesday appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Lawmakers Must Find Path Forward For Crypto, Cynthia Lummis Says Speaking with Squawk Box co-anchor Joe Kernen on June 25, Lummis expressed her hopes that both the House of Representatives and the Senate could come together to enact sweeping crypto legislation . We needed to pass market legislation yesterday. The time is NOW! pic.twitter.com/4s6v8KeL3i — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) June 25, 2025 “I hope now that they’re comparing the stablecoin legislation that their financial services committee passed to the GENIUS Act, we can work together to figure out a path forward for both market structure and the GENIUS Act,” Lummis said . “I’m not saying combine them, but they both need to pass this year,” she continued. The GENIUS Act, short for the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, passed through the Senate in a 68-30 vote earlier this month. The landmark stablecoin legislation will now be reviewed by the House of Representatives before it receives a final vote. “I know there is enthusiasm in the White House for having Congress send them a win in the area of stablecoins, and I’m very confident that the GENIUS Act that we worked so hard to get passed the Senate is a high-quality product that is worthy of the president’s signature,” Lummis told CNBC. Crypto Momentum Hits Capitol Hill Lummis’ comments come amid a wave of digital asset regulatory momentum on Capitol Hill as a crypto-friendlier White House takes the reins. Pro-crypto politicians have rushed to establish clear crypto regulations as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission pulls back on its regulation-by-enforcement approach to the blockchain sector as a whole. On May 5, several Republican lawmakers unveiled a discussion draft that would develop a broad regulatory framework for crypto stateside. However, whether key crypto legislation will be advanced before the end of the year remains to be seen.
CryptoNews2025/06/26 05:42
US Senator sets 2026 goal for two crypto bills

Cynthia Lummis said she expects the CLARITY Act and GENIUS Act to pass through Congress and be ready for the president’s signature by the end of the year.
PANews2025/06/26 04:31
Bitcoin treasury companies accelerate buying pressure, but prices fail to react

Bitcoin (BTC) saw slight gains on Wednesday as several public companies made strategic moves to expand their BTC treasuries, including ProCap's purchase of 1,208 BTC.
Fxstreet2025/06/26 04:25
GameStop’s Bitcoin push echoes Strategy, but without the cushion

GameStop just secured another $450 million in its debt-fueled sprint toward becoming a Bitcoin-heavy treasury, bringing its total capital raise to $2.7 billion. But unlike Strategy, the company is doing so with a retail business in free fall. According to…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 04:23
Morpho and Gelato launch simple loans using crypto as collateral

Morpho and Gelato have unveiled a new DeFi platform with an easy-to-use interface.
Crypto.news2025/06/26 04:18
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac to recognize crypto assets in mortgage risk assessments

The decision was announced on Wednesday by FHFA director William J. Pulte, who said the directive aligns with President Trump's crypto agenda.
PANews2025/06/26 03:56
SharpLink Gaming Doubles Down on ETH with $30.6M Buy, Becomes World’s Largest Public Holder

Sports betting company SharpLink Gaming has solidified its position as the world’s largest publicly traded Ethereum holder, acquiring an additional 12,207 ETH for $30.6 million in a five-day buying spree that ended June 20. The Minneapolis-based firm now controls 188,478 ETH , worth approximately $457 million at current prices. This represents one of the audacious corporate crypto strategies since MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin accumulation campaign . Today, SharpLink announces that our ETH holdings have further increased to 188,478, which were acquired at an average price of $2,513 per ETH. https://t.co/7kENpBWM41 pic.twitter.com/reFHxplxA9 — SharpLink Gaming (@SharpLinkGaming) June 24, 2025 “ Increasing SharpLink’s ETH holdings underscores our forward-thinking approach to creating long-term value for our stockholders ,” said Joseph Lubin, Chairman of SharpLink’s Board and Ethereum co-founder. Since adopting Ethereum as its primary reserve asset on June 2, the company has generated 120 ETH in staking rewards while achieving 18.97% ETH per share growth, according to the company’s announcement . Strategic Vision Behind the Ethereum Bet SharpLink’s transformation began with a $425 million private placement led by Consensys Software Inc. in May. 🎮 SharpLink Gaming has landed a $425 million private investment in public equity deal, with blockchain leader @Consensys #Gaming #Ethereum https://t.co/xdHEYt7rB8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 27, 2025 The deal brought Lubin aboard as Chairman, providing institutional credibility and deep Ethereum expertise to guide the company’s treasury strategy. Rather than holding cash or bonds, the company has committed to Ethereum as its primary reserve asset, making it the first Nasdaq-listed company to adopt an ETH-focused treasury model. SharpLink’s approach extends beyond simple price speculation, with the company deploying 100% of its ETH holdings in staking solutions to generate yield while supporting Ethereum’s network security. This dual-purpose strategy allows the firm to earn additional ETH rewards while participating in the network’s proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, potentially creating a compounding effect as staking rewards are reinvested. The timing appears calculated, coming as Ethereum trades within a consolidation range between $2,400 and $2,800 after surging 80% from April lows. Industry observers note that SharpLink’s accumulation coincides with growing institutional interest in ETH staking, particularly as more than 35 million ETH tokens have been staked , representing over 28% of the total supply locked in smart contracts. 📈 Ethereum staking has reached a new milestone this week, with more than 35 million ETH, over 28.3% of the total supply. #Ethereum #Staking https://t.co/KPGqYuLR5p — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 21, 2025 The company’s aggressive equity-to-crypto conversion model has also created some speculations in the traditional finance circles, particularly given the gaming sector’s historically conservative approach to balance sheet management. Institutional Momentum Builds Across Multiple Fronts Institutional demand for ETH continues to accelerate through traditional channels. In recent weeks, BlackRock and Fidelity poured over $21 million into Ethereum ETFs , while on-chain data shows whale wallets accumulated 871,000 ETH in a single day earlier this month. 🐋 Ethereum is seeing its most aggressive whale accumulation in seven years, raising speculations about what comes next for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency. #Ethereum #Whale https://t.co/R6YYsZtrzW — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 We’re beginning to witness a mature approach to the company’s adoption strategy, as it is becoming more selective about the digital assets that align with its specific business models. Recent developments across the crypto space support this thesis, as SharpLink’s strategy is just a mirror of a broader trend of institutional capital flowing into alternative cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin. Earlier this week, China’s Nano Labs announced a $500 million convertible note agreement to accumulate up to $1 billion in BNB tokens, targeting 5-10% of the total circulating supply. 🛒 @NanoLabsLtd has entered into a $500 million convertible note agreement as part of a broader strategy to accumulate BNB worth up to $1 billion. #NanoLabs #BNB https://t.co/mPyfq9HiSQ — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 24, 2025 Similarly, Nasdaq-listed Classover Holdings has revealed plans to raise $500 million for a Solana-based treasury , with 80% of proceeds allocated to SOL purchases. Even traditional blockchain projects are exploring treasury diversification, with Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposing a $100 million conversion of ADA into stablecoins and Bitcoin . These moves suggest that the era of single-asset treasury strategies may be ending as companies seek to optimize their crypto holdings for specific use cases.
CryptoNews2025/06/26 03:19
Crypto.com secures $120m insurance for U.S. custody platform

Crypto exchange Crypto.com has announced it secured $120 million in insurance coverage for digital assets held in Crypto.com Custody Trust, its U.S.-based solution. The exchange said in an announcement that the $120 million insurance cover is arranged by Aon, a…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 02:45

