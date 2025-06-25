2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Lootbase is launched, supporting high-leverage mobile crypto trading

Lootbase is launched, supporting high-leverage mobile crypto trading

PANews reported on June 25 that the Lootbase app, which supports the use of Hyperliquid on mobile phones, is now available on iOS and Android platforms, supporting users to trade
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13918-0.44%
RWAX
APP$0.003907+0.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00825+4.69%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003967-5.59%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 22:44
Ledger Live rolls out MEV-optimized ETH Yields in Chorus One tie-up

Ledger Live rolls out MEV-optimized ETH Yields in Chorus One tie-up

Two of crypto’s most trusted names just made Ethereum staking simpler and potentially more rewarding. By embedding MEV Max directly into Ledger Live, they’re cutting out the inefficiencies that plague traditional staking setups. According to a June 25 press release…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0975-2.50%
Ethereum
ETH$3,591.92-5.06%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 22:40
91% chance MSTR enters S&P 500 — and Bitcoin becomes an index asset by proxy

91% chance MSTR enters S&P 500 — and Bitcoin becomes an index asset by proxy

Could Strategy (MSTR) use Bitcoin-fueled earnings to enter the S&P 500 and turn Bitcoin into a backdoor index asset? MSTR’s S&P 500 eligibility now hinges on Bitcoin stability Michael Saylor’s corporate bet on Bitcoin (BTC) may be approaching a new…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,787.54-2.75%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00825+4.69%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.269-6.20%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 22:31
Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Neo Pepe tops 2025 memecoins, raising $2m by Stage 4 as presale momentum and investor buzz hit new highs. #partnercontent
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
NEO
NEO$5.856-6.63%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.007203-9.84%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001056-5.46%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 22:29
Powell: Federal debt issue not considered in monetary policy decisions

Powell: Federal debt issue not considered in monetary policy decisions

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that the federal debt issue is not considered in monetary policy decisions. The changes in the Fed's forecast partly
Notcoin
NOT$0.002044-4.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 22:29
Turkey Tightens Crypto Regulations As Turkish Lira Continues To Depreciate

Turkey Tightens Crypto Regulations As Turkish Lira Continues To Depreciate

The Ministry of Treasury and Finance of Turkey, led by Mehmet Şimşek, has announced a series of stringent new measures aimed at curbing money laundering and enhancing the oversight of digital asset transactions. According to the 25th June 2025 announcement, “The Ministry is preparing to take additional steps and will request strict control and supervision.. The post Turkey Tightens Crypto Regulations As Turkish Lira Continues To Depreciate appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/25 22:26
Barclays to Block Crypto Transactions on UK Bank Cards Over Debt Concerns

Barclays to Block Crypto Transactions on UK Bank Cards Over Debt Concerns

Barclays Bank, one of the UK’s largest and most established financial institutions, announced that it will block all cryptocurrency-related transactions made using its bank cards, including Barclaycard credit cards, starting 27 June 2025. The decision comes during growing concerns about the financial risks posed by the highly volatile nature of digital currencies. Bank Cites Lack of Consumer Protections In a statement posted to its website, Barclays explains the rationale behind the move. “From 27 June 2025, we’ll block crypto-transactions made with a Barclaycard because we recognise there are certain risks with purchasing crypto-currencies,” the bank said. “A fall in the price of crypto assets could lead to customers finding themselves in debt they can’t afford to repay.” The bank also points out the lack of regulatory protections associated with crypto purchases. Because digital currencies are not covered by the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, customers have limited recourse if something goes wrong with a transaction. This absence of safeguards, combined with price volatility, poses a huge risk for consumers who may use credit to invest in or purchase crypto assets. Financial Institutions Distance Themselves from Crypto Barclays’ decision aligns with a cautious stance increasingly adopted by traditional financial institutions and regulators worldwide. While cryptocurrency adoption has grown, so too have concerns about scams, price manipulation, and consumer harm. In the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has repeatedly warned consumers about the dangers of investing in unregulated crypto markets. In its notice, Barclays directed customers to the FCA’s website for more information, encouraging them to search for “crypto the basics” to understand the risks involved. This move by Barclays follows similar steps taken by other UK banks in recent years, as they seek to limit consumer exposure to speculative digital assets. It also signals a broader trend of traditional financial institutions drawing clearer boundaries around the use of credit and banking services for cryptocurrency activities. While some crypto advocates may see such restrictions as heavy-handed, Barclays maintains that the decision is in the best interest of its customers’ financial well-being. UK Wants Banks to Have Less Exposure to Crypto Earlier this month, the Bank of England (BOE) said it is considering a proposal that would restrict UK banks’ exposure to crypto by 2026. Speaking at the Risk Live Europe event in London on Wednesday, the central bank executive director, David Bailey, noted that the UK’s upcoming rules would be more on the “restrictive end.” He specified that banks would be encouraged to keep a low crypto exposure. “There are also examples where it might be more appropriate to start more towards the restrictive end of the spectrum,” he said. “The prudential treatment of banks’ exposures to cryptoassets, and specifically those with features associated with heightened price volatility and where investors could lose the entirety of their investment, is an example in this space.”
LightLink
LL$0.01378-1.99%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1618-3.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0975-2.50%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05606+1.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002044-4.21%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 22:25
US President Trump: We will have talks with Iran next week

US President Trump: We will have talks with Iran next week

PANews June 25 news, US President Trump: I don't think it's necessary to reach an agreement with Iran. We will have talks with Iran next week. We will again ask
Salamanca
DON$0.000571-13.22%
Threshold
T$0.01664-6.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.835-3.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 22:25
H100 Group AB increases its Bitcoin holdings to 200.21

H100 Group AB increases its Bitcoin holdings to 200.21

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official Twitter account, H100 Group AB purchased 19.38 additional bitcoins today as part of its bitcoin reserve strategy. The company currently
Newton
AB$0.008285-2.39%
Particl
PART$0.1773-0.39%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 22:18
Trump: Conflict between Israel and Iran could break out again, perhaps soon

Trump: Conflict between Israel and Iran could break out again, perhaps soon

PANews June 25 news, US President Trump said: The conflict between Israel and Iran may break out again, perhaps soon. I do not think Iran will re-enter the field of
Notcoin
NOT$0.002044-4.21%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.835-3.74%
SOON
SOON$0.1435-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 22:16

Trending News

More

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy

Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September