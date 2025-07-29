MEXC Exchange
Algeria bans all cryptocurrency activity; offenders face jail time and fines
PANews reported on July 29th, according to Cryptobriefing, that Algeria has passed a revised bill officially banning all cryptocurrency-related activities, from holding and trading to mining and promotion. Bill No.
PANews
2025/07/29 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$428 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on July 29th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $428 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $86.2219 million
PANews
2025/07/29 23:30
Fidelity deposited 12,981 ETH to Coinbase in the past hour
PANews reported on July 29th that according to Lookonchain data, Fidelity deposited 12,981 ETH (worth $49.7 million) into Coinbase in the past hour.
PANews
2025/07/29 23:25
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,163 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 20,290 ETH.
According to Lookonchain data from PANews on July 29, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,163 BTC (worth $137 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a single-day inflow of
PANews
2025/07/29 23:18
Hong Kong freezes stablecoin licensing through 2025 as rules take effect
Hong Kong’s decision to hold off on stablecoin licensing until 2025, as the regulatory regime prepares for Gazette publication on August 1, signals caution over rapid adoption. But is this a strategic pause or a bottleneck for crypto’s next frontier?…
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 23:15
Pyth Network has launched real-time on-chain price data for 85 Hong Kong stocks
According to a PANews report on July 29th, Cointelegraph reported that the decentralized oracle network Pyth Network recently launched real-time on-chain price data for 85 major Hong Kong stocks, covering
PANews
2025/07/29 23:15
eToro to Launch Tokenized US Stocks on the Ethereum Blockchain
PANews reported on July 29th that trading and investment platform eToro Group Ltd. announced plans to extend trading hours and introduce tokenized U.S.-listed stocks as a strategic move toward a
PANews
2025/07/29 23:11
Bitcoin treasury firm Bakkt plunges 40% after selling its loyalty business
Bakkt's equity raise has been met with skepticism, as traders heavily discounted the firm.
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 23:10
The GENIUS Act passed and DePIN should be next
The next frontier for crypto innovation is clear: Decentralized physical infrastructure networks need a tailored legal framework to unlock their full potential. It’s time for lawmakers to provide regulatory clarity
PANews
2025/07/29 23:04
James Wynn's PEPE long positions were partially liquidated eight times in a row, resulting in a cumulative loss of nearly $1 million in the past week.
According to PANews on July 29th, Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that whale James Wynn's PEPE (10x leverage) long position has been partially liquidated eight times in a row. Over the
PANews
2025/07/29 23:03
