MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Cai Wensheng acquires shares of China Financial Leasing at a premium, and will focus on AI, Web3 and Hong Kong technology incubation
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cailianshe, China Financial Leasing announced that the original shareholders Lin Shusong and Capital Ventures have transferred a total of 121 million shares
AI
$0.1211
-5.01%
CAI
$0.00337
-2.88%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 13:11
The Blockchain Group raises €4.1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on June 25 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group announced that as part of its ATM-style capital increase plan with TOBAM,
PART
$0.1775
-0.28%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 13:07
Crypto treasury bubble burst? Sol camp's stock price collectively halved, while new players BNB and Hype soared 65%
By: Bright, Foresight News On the evening of June 24, the stock price of Upexi (stock code: UPXI), a Solana treasury company listed on the US stock market, fell by
BUBBLE
$0.000509
-11.47%
SOL
$167.7
-5.43%
HYPE
$39.07
-11.30%
BNB
$760.79
-4.74%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 13:00
Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, Tether has frozen about 700 million USDT in 112 wallet addresses
PANews reported on June 25 that according to crypto analyst Cryptadamist, since the recent conflict between Israel and Iran, stablecoin issuer Tether has frozen 112 wallet addresses on the Tron
WALLET
$0.02152
-8.81%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 12:57
Coinbase is providing cryptocurrency integration services to about 200 financial institutions around the world
PANews reported on June 25 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform: "Coinbase is providing cryptocurrency integration service support to about 200 banks, securities firms, fintech companies,
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 12:39
Arizona passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill HB2324
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin Laws, Arizona passed the "Bitcoin Reserve" bill HB2324. The bill establishes a reserve fund to confiscate assets obtained through criminal asset
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 12:38
Zhao Changpeng's team responded to the rumor of "Zhao Changpeng's pardon": the news is false
PANews reported on June 25 that in response to a media report today that "Trump has approved a pardon for Zhao Changpeng," Zhao Changpeng's team responded: "This is false news.
TRUMP
$8.844
-3.91%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 12:14
Metaplanet Pulls in Over $500M on Day One of ‘555 Million Bitcoin’ Plan
Metaplanet, the Japanese investment firm undergoing a bold pivot toward Bitcoin, raised more than $517m on the first day of its sweeping “555 Million Plan,” signaling strong early momentum behind one of Asia’s largest crypto-focused capital raises. According to a company filing on Wednesday, the funding was secured through the issuance of 54m new shares after EVO Fund exercised a portion of its stock acquisition rights. Metaplanet aims to raise as much as $5.4b through its 555m Plan, with the goal of acquiring 210,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2027, roughly 1% of the total supply. Metaplanet Raises $517.8M in First Tranche of 555 Million Bitcoin Plan As part of this effort, shares were issued at ¥1,388 each, or about $9.59, generating around ¥74.9b, or $517.8m. The issuance accounts for about 10% of the total 555m shares the company plans to release. 10% of the 555 Million Plan executed on Day 1. ¥74.9B ($0.5B+) raised. https://t.co/53bjAT6Egm — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) June 25, 2025 This initial funding round follows Metaplanet’s recent board approval to commit up to $5b to its US subsidiary. The unit, Metaplanet Treasury Corp, is based in Florida. Going forward, the American arm will manage Bitcoin acquisition and treasury operations. It will also tap into deeper US capital markets and institutional infrastructure to support the company’s global strategy. If Fully Executed, Plan Would Place Metaplanet Among Largest Bitcoin-Holding Firms Metaplanet is following a strategy similar to that of US-based MicroStrategy , which has acquired over 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply through equity raises. Now, Metaplanet aims to replicate that approach from the Asia-Pacific region. It hopes to position itself as a digital asset leader within Japanese capital markets. According to the company, 96% of funds raised will go toward Bitcoin purchases. The remaining amount will be used for bond redemptions and yield-generating strategies. Following Monday’s issuance, Metaplanet’s total outstanding shares climbed to over 654m. If fully executed, the 555m Plan could make Metaplanet one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. This would give the firm significant influence in the fast-growing digital asset economy.
MORE
$0.0975
-2.47%
TAP
$0.33
-0.90%
T
$0.01662
-6.36%
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/06/25 12:14
From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners
Author: Lawyer Niu Xiaojing How much is a channel worth? We begin with an ancient yet epoch-making story. In 1859, the construction of the Suez Canal began. It took a
COM
$0.018684
-6.81%
BLUE
$0.07536
-6.60%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 12:00
Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $71.2379 million yesterday, with only BlackRock ETHA achieving net inflows
PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$71.2379 million yesterday (June 24, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
NET
$0.00010426
+1.24%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 11:58
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September