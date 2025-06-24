2025-08-01 Friday

48-hour fast chain building: How did Gorbagana use a grassroots carnival to "slap" the king-level L1?

Author: TechFlow The current crypto market is gradually falling into fatigue. The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum are struggling in fluctuations, and the hot spots are dominated by crypto US
PANews2025/06/24 14:00
Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

American investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced a $1 billion business merger to create a Bitcoin-native firm, ProCap Financial. The company has raised $750 million “from some of the leading institutional investors on Wall Street,” Pompliano posted on X. “The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq,” said Pompliano through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, with Columbus Circle Capital Corp. “As part of the business combination, I have raised over $750 million, which is the largest initial fundraise in history for a publicly-traded bitcoin treasury company.” Today I am announcing a $1 BILLION merger to create ProCap Financial, a bitcoin-native financial services. The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq at the conclusion of the proposed business combination between my private company ProCap BTC, LLC and Columbus Circle… — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) June 23, 2025 ProCap to Acquire Bitcoin – BTC Treasury Firms Are on The Rise Pompliano stated that ProCap will strategically acquire Bitcoin and generate revenue and profits from its BTC holdings. Per the official announcement , ProCap Financial will hold up to $1 billion in Bitcoin on its balance sheet. It will offer services including trading, lending and capital markets, all denominated in Bitcoin. Further, the $750 million funding includes $235 million in convertible debt, with the remaining amount comprising equity. “It is time to get to work,” said podcast host Pompliano. In a reply to Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, he said, “Your idea is spreading globally as people realize the value of Bitcoin.” Indeed, inspired by Strategy (previously MicroStrategy), which currently holds 592,345, after adding 245 Bitcoins on Monday , several public companies are turning into Bitcoin proxies. Intersection of Bitcoin and Traditional Finance However, according to Pompliano, ProCap is pushing beyond that model. He said that the company would build a financial services platform on top of it, besides accumulating Bitcoin. “Our objective is to develop a platform that will not only acquire bitcoin for our balance sheet, but will also implement risk-mitigated solutions to generate revenue and profits from our bitcoin holdings,” he said. Additionally, equity investors will have immediate exposure from day one, the announcement added. “ProCap Financial aims to become the leading financial services firm at the intersection of bitcoin and traditional finance.” Pompliano told CNBC that the goal is to look and feel like a traditional financial institution, which resonates very differently with capital allocators.
CryptoNews2025/06/24 13:49
Israeli Man Accused of Spying for Iran in Exchange for Crypto — What’s Going On?

Israeli authorities have arrested a 27-year-old Tel Aviv resident on suspicion of spying for Iran in exchange for cryptocurrency, a case that deepens concerns about the use of digital payments in modern espionage. The man was taken into custody on Sunday by the Shin Bet security service and Tel Aviv police. According to investigators, he had been in contact with Iranian operatives for several months and allegedly carried out intelligence-gathering tasks at their request. Local outlets reported these included photographing the homes of Israeli public officials, documenting military bases, and spray-painting graffiti as instructed. Crypto Allegedly Used to Fund Espionage Activities for Iran Authorities say the suspect received thousands of dollars in virtual currency. During a search of his home, they seized computers and digital storage devices. These are believed to have been used to communicate with his Iranian handlers. He appeared in court on Monday. The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court extended his detention until June 26. Meanwhile, investigators are still reviewing the materials seized from his home. They are working to determine the full extent of his activities. In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and Israeli police warned of ongoing efforts by Iranian intelligence and affiliated terror groups to recruit Israelis. They noted that these recruitment attempts often begin through social media. As a result, they urged the public to avoid any contact with foreign actors and to report suspicious outreach immediately. Security officials vowed to treat such cases with the “utmost severity,” warning that Israeli citizens caught aiding hostile nations would face the full force of the law. Iran Tightens Crypto Controls After $90M Exchange Breach The arrest comes at a time of heightened tension between Iran and Israel , with both countries engaged in a long-running shadow war that spans cyberattacks, intelligence operations and regional proxy conflicts. The digital nature of this latest case highlights how cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used to mask payments in covert operations. Just last week, Iran’s central bank moved to restrict operating hours for domestic crypto exchanges after a cyberattack drained more than $90m from Nobitex, the country’s largest trading platform. That directive, aimed at improving oversight, shows how digital assets are becoming central to both financial infrastructure and geopolitical maneuvering.
CryptoNews2025/06/24 13:38
Trump calls on Powell again: interest rates should be cut by at least 2 to 3 percentage points

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on his social media platform "Real Social" that "Mr. Too Late" Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will
PANews2025/06/24 13:35
Crypto market rebounds as Trump announces potential Israel-Iran ceasefire

The cryptocurrency market rallied on Tuesday, June 24, following news of a potential truce between Israel and Iran, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.  According to a June 24 report by Reuters, Trump said both countries had agreed to end…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 13:35
SlowMist: USDT deposits and withdrawals processed through HuionePay exceeded US$50 billion in the past 18 months

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SlowMist monitoring, USDT deposits and withdrawals processed through HuionePay, an illegal online market based on Telegram, exceeded $50 billion in the past
PANews2025/06/24 13:29
Hong Kong listed company Yuxing Technology disclosed that it has sold 1,220 ETH in the past year

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Zhitong Finance, Hong Kong-listed company Yuxing Technology issued an announcement that between August 4, 2024 and June 23, 2025, the group conducted
PANews2025/06/24 13:12
Metaplanet's board of directors approves additional capital contribution of up to $5 billion to its U.S. subsidiary

PANews reported on June 24 that according to an official announcement, Metaplanet Inc., a Japanese listed company, announced that its board of directors has approved an additional capital contribution of
PANews2025/06/24 12:58
A suspected ConsenSys-related address purchased another 3,704 ETH worth $8.91 million

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 20 minutes ago, a whale/institution (possibly related to ConsenSys) purchased another 3,704 ETH (worth US$8.91 million) through Galaxy Digital over-the-counter
PANews2025/06/24 12:52
Fed cuts ‘reputational risk’ scrutiny used to ‘assassinate’ crypto firms

Under Operation Chokepoint 2.0, more than 30 technology and crypto companies were denied banking services in the US after the collapse of crypto-friendly banks in 2023.
PANews2025/06/24 12:42

