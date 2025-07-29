MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Analysis: Pump.fun is suspected of using 100% of its revenue in just one day to repurchase tokens. This model may be unsustainable.
PANews reported on July 29th that regarding market rumors that "pump.fun pledged to use 100% of its daily revenue for buybacks," Dumpster DAO stated on the X platform: "It appears
DAO
$0.1191
-3.40%
MAY
$0.05012
-5.27%
PUMP
$0.002854
-2.56%
FUN
$0.011161
-1.66%
Share
PANews
2025/07/29 21:56
Asia’s stablecoin future: Local stablecoins aren’t just an option, they’re a necessity | Opinion
A stablecoin pegged to the local fiat currency removes the need for currency conversions, offering a far more accessible solution for daily transactions.
MORE
$0.09747
-2.53%
T
$0.01667
-5.87%
FAR
$0.000168
-14.28%
FUTURE
$0.15244
+31.40%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 21:55
Twenty One expects to increase its holdings by 5,800 bitcoins before listing, bringing its holdings to at least 43,500.
PANews reported on July 29 that, according to Businesswire, Twenty One Capital, Inc. announced today that it expects to receive approximately 5,800 bitcoins from Tether upon completion of its business
Share
PANews
2025/07/29 21:49
Publicly listed company Antelope Enterprise signs $50 million financing agreement and launches Bitcoin purchase program
According to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Antelope Enterprise announced on July 29 that it has signed a securities purchase agreement with Streeterville Capital to raise $50 million. The proceeds will be
Share
PANews
2025/07/29 21:45
Coinbase: The system upgrade originally scheduled for August 2 has been postponed
According to PANews on July 29, Coinbase Assets stated on the X platform that the Coinbase system upgrade has been postponed and will no longer be carried out as previously
Share
PANews
2025/07/29 21:23
Market News: Pump.Fun pledges to use 100% of daily revenue for buybacks
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to market sources, pump.fun has increased its token repurchase efforts, pledging to use 100% of its daily revenue for repurchases. Update: Dumpster DAO
DAO
$0.1191
-3.40%
TOKEN
$0.01561
-10.33%
PUMP
$0.002854
-2.56%
FUN
$0.011161
-1.66%
Share
PANews
2025/07/29 21:20
Coinbase to Support Samsung Pay as a Payment and Deposit Option
PANews reported on July 29th that Coinbase announced in its official blog that Samsung Pay will soon be gradually rolled out within the Coinbase app as a payment and deposit
APP
$0.003834
-1.28%
SOON
$0.1442
-1.90%
Share
PANews
2025/07/29 21:14
Corporations have acquired 1% of Ether supply: Standard Chartered
Corporations have accumulated 1% of all Ether since June, with Standard Chartered forecasting 10% ownership as institutional appetite for ETH continues to grow.
JUNE
$0.1637
-19.67%
GROW
$0.0091
--%
ETH
$3,617.28
-4.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/29 21:12
Bitmine reveals its Ethereum holdings have increased to approximately 625,000
PANews reported on July 29th that BitMine Immersion Technologies disclosed on the X platform that its total BTC holdings have reached 192 and its total ETH holdings have reached approximately
BTC
$115,135.18
-2.45%
ETH
$3,617.28
-4.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/29 21:07
Former US SEC official joins Veda as general counsel
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to Cointelegraph, the decentralized finance platform Veda has appointed TuongVy Le to its team as General Counsel, stepping up efforts to expand cross-chain
CROSS
$0.29067
-7.72%
Share
PANews
2025/07/29 21:04
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers