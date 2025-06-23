MEXC Exchange
XAUUSD weekly forecast: global tensions arising, will gold finally go to a new ATH?
The Iran and Israel war has further escalated as the USA has also joined this ongoing conflict. This news had a mixed impact on financial markets, with gold still trading in a tight range. The bias in gold remains buy,…
GOLD
$0.00000000000031
+34.78%
USA
$0.0000009196
-3.91%
ATH
$0.03142
-7.23%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 22:43
Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 131 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net outflow of 7,049 ETH
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, on June 23, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 131 BTC (about 13.38 million US dollars), of which iShares
BTC
$114,777.42
-2.88%
ETH
$3,594.44
-5.31%
NET
$0.00011044
+6.83%
PANews
2025/06/23 22:43
Circle's stock price rose by more than 16%, and its total market value exceeded USDC's circulating market value
PANews reported on June 23 that the U.S. stock market showed that Circle's stock price had just risen by more than 16% during the trading session, setting a new record
MORE
$0.09747
-2.53%
U
$0.01104
+1.37%
ROSE
$0.02422
-5.94%
USDC
$1.0001
+0.02%
PANews
2025/06/23 22:39
Iran wants US to pay 'direct' price, estimates war will last two years
PANews June 23, CNN reported that a senior Iranian official said on Monday that the Iranian government hopes that the United States will "directly" pay for the war instead of
PANews
2025/06/23 22:37
IDF Spokesman: Israel will attack Iranian military infrastructure in the coming days
PANews reported on June 23 that an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said Israel will attack Iran’s military infrastructure in the next few days.
PANews
2025/06/23 22:33
1inch launches five major bug bounty programs with a maximum reward of $500,000
PANews reported on June 23 that according to the official blog of 1inch , 1inch announced the official launch of five bug bounty programs, covering core products such as smart
CORE
$0.4808
-7.68%
MAJOR
$0.15639
-2.21%
SMART
$0.004213
-0.47%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
-0.07%
1INCH
$0.2451
-5.94%
PANews
2025/06/23 22:32
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark
PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
-0.07%
PANews
2025/06/23 22:31
BCGame Coin (BC) breaks through $0.007, up more than 89% in 24 hours
PANews reported on June 23 that according to GMGN market data, the price of BC.GAME platform token BC exceeded $0.007, with a 24-hour increase of 89.07%. Earlier this month, BC's
MORE
$0.09747
-2.53%
TOKEN
$0.01556
-10.26%
PANews
2025/06/23 22:18
Bloomberg ETF analyst: IBIT funds have strong inflows and are expected to reach the top
PANews reported on June 23 that Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said that $IBIT (BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF) has jumped to fourth place in the year-to-date fund inflow
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
PANews
2025/06/23 22:16
Trending News
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September