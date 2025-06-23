MEXC Exchange
Fed Governor Bowman: Now is the time to consider adjusting policy rates
PANews reported on June 23 that Fed Governor Bowman said: Now is the time to consider adjusting the policy interest rate. If inflation continues to fall or the labor market
PANews
2025/06/23 22:07
Circle's stock price exceeds $260, with a total market value of approximately $58 billion
PANews reported on June 23 that the U.S. stock market showed that Circle's share price broke through $260 and is now $261, up more than 9% on the day, with
PANews
2025/06/23 21:57
Dow Jones flat amid muted reaction to U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear sites
Stocks opened slightly higher Monday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average largely flat as oil prices remained muted amid ongoing concerns of a potential escalation in the Middle East conflict. While cryptocurrencies bore the brunt of the sell-off in…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 21:55
Strategy adds to $60b Bitcoin bet with 245 BTC bought at $105.9k
Even as Bitcoin hovers in a tight range, Strategy remains undeterred. The company’s latest purchase, executed at $105,856 per BTC, brings its total holdings to 592,345 BTC — a multibillion-dollar bet on Bitcoin’s future. According to a Form 8-K filing…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 21:51
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and nine other departments: By 2027, the amount of gold resources will increase by 5% to 10%, and the output of gold and silver will increase by mor
PANews reported on June 23 that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and nine other departments issued the "Implementation Plan for High-quality Development of the Gold Industry (2025-2027)", which
PANews
2025/06/23 21:46
ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro
PANews reported on June 23 that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde once again called on European lawmakers on Monday to pass legislation to pave the way for the launch
PANews
2025/06/23 21:25
US luxury car restorer ECD receives $500 million in equity financing to launch Bitcoin treasury strategy
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Investing.com , ECD Automotive Design ( ECDA ), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar retro modification company, announced that it has
PANews
2025/06/23 21:16
Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection
PANews reported on June 23 that FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analysis company, recently disclosed a security incident involving the Bedrock UniBTC protocol. Officials said that a former employee used
PANews
2025/06/23 21:09
Crypto scammer flaunts $4m stolen from Coinbase users, ZachXBT reveals
Scammer stole $4 million from Coinbase, but was not very diligent in covering up his trail.
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 21:03
Trezor issues security alert after contact form exploit used in phishing scam
Crypto hardware wallet provider Trezor has issued a security caution to its users, warning of a new tactic being used by malicious actors to impersonate the company and phish for sensitive information. In a post on June 23 via social…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 21:01
