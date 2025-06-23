MEXC Exchange
Crypto Weekly Report (June 15-22): US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, intensified geopolitics pushes BTC pricing downward
Author: 0xBrooker This week, crypto assets have experienced the triple intersection of "institutional funds supporting the bottom, increased alertness on derivatives, and instantaneous amplification of geopolitical risks." BTC continued to
BTC
$114 754,21
-2,86%
PANews
2025/06/23 21:00
Brazilian listed company Méliuz spent $28.61 million to purchase 275.43 Bitcoins
PANews reported on June 23 that Israel Salmen, CEO of Brazilian listed technology company Méliuz SA (CASH3), wrote that after the company completed the latest round of stock issuance, it
PANews
2025/06/23 20:59
Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound
The recent crypto crash continued on Monday, June 23, as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment amid an ongoing geopolitical crisis. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $101,000, up from Sunday’s low of $98,230, while Ethereum (ETH) rose to $2,250. Total liquidations…
BTC
$114 754,21
-2,86%
TOP
$0,000096
--%
ETH
$3 593,22
-5,23%
ROSE
$0,02418
-6,02%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:56
Here’s why the XRP price may crash below $1 soon
XRP price continued its downward momentum on Monday as it crashed below the important support level at $2. Ripple (XRP) has declined for five consecutive days, marking its longest losing streak in over a month, and is now trading at…
HERE
$0,000399
-5,00%
XRP
$3,0292
-2,16%
NOW
$0,00793
-2,69%
WHY
$0,000000023
-20,66%
SOON
$0,1436
-2,24%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:52
Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks
PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, as of June 23, Eastern Time, global non-mining listed companies had a net purchase of $198 million worth of Bitcoin
BTC
$114 754,21
-2,86%
NET
$0,00011044
+6,73%
PANews
2025/06/23 20:47
DeFi infrastructure company Veda completes $18 million financing, led by CoinFund
PANews reported on June 23 that according to CoinDesk, DeFi infrastructure company Veda has completed a $18 million financing led by CoinFund, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Animoca Ventures, GSR,
DEFI
$0,001998
-0,94%
PANews
2025/06/23 20:42
NYSE-listed Sequans announces $384M fundraise to launch BTC Treasury, subject to shareholder approval
Sequans Communications announced a $384 million fundraising initiative to create a Bitcoin treasury, subject to shareholder approval. The move comes as the company faces delisting risks due to its market cap falling below NYSE requirements. On June 23, Sequans Communications…
BTC
$114 754,21
-2,86%
CAP
$0,07824
-1,41%
MOVE
$0,1302
-5,37%
LAUNCH
$0,000000000000001271
-0,07%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:40
Anthony Pompliano announces $1 billion merger to form ProCap Financial, plans to build a Bitcoin native financial platform
PANews reported on June 23 that Anthony Pompliano tweeted that his private company ProCap BTC, LLC will merge with Nasdaq-listed SPAC Columbus Circle Capital Corp I ($CCCM) to form a
BTC
$114 754,21
-2,86%
FORM
$3,852
+0,37%
PANews
2025/06/23 20:34
Fiserv to launch digital asset platform and stablecoin FIUSD by year end
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Business Wire, financial technology giant Fiserv announced that it will launch a digital asset platform and stablecoin FIUSD by the end of
LAUNCH
$0,000000000000001271
-0,07%
PANews
2025/06/23 20:29
ZachXBT: New York scammers impersonated Coinbase customer service and stole more than $4 million, most of which was spent on gambling
PANews reported on June 23 that according to the on-chain detective ZachXBT, New York social engineering scammer Christian Nieves (alias Daytwo/PawsOnHips) set up a small call center to impersonate Coinbase
MORE
$0,09749
-2,51%
PANews
2025/06/23 20:14
Trending News
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September