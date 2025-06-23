2025-08-01 Friday

Self Chain announces removal of founder Ravindra Kumar from CEO position

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block, Self Chain announced that its founder Ravindra Kumar was dismissed from his position as CEO because he was suspected of
PANews2025/06/23 18:47
Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

PANews reported on June 23 that Mind Network officially announced its cooperation with VANA to launch the second phase of the "World AI Health Hub" activity on BSC. The first
PANews2025/06/23 18:45
Saylor Teases Record Bitcoin Buy—As Strategy Faces $5.9B Loss Lawsuit and Investor Fury

Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has hinted at yet another Bitcoin purchase, even as the company faces a lawsuit tied to a $5.9 billion first-quarter loss and rising investor anger. On Sunday, Saylor posted a chart of Strategy’s past Bitcoin buys to X, captioned, “Nothing Stops This Orange.” The cryptic message mirrors past posts that preceded new Bitcoin purchases by the firm. Nothing Stops This Orange pic.twitter.com/NwtiXWl4MT — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 22, 2025 Strategy currently holds about 592,100 BTC, now valued at over $59 billion, with Bitcoin trading just under $101,000, making it the largest Bitcoin holder among public companies. That figure represents nearly 2.8% of the total supply. Strategy Faces Class Action Over Unrealized Bitcoin Loss, Insider Sales Allegations The post comes amid rising scrutiny. On Thursday, Saylor and other Strategy executives were sued in a Virginia federal court. The lawsuit, filed by shareholder Abhey Parmar, accused Saylor, CEO Phong Le, CFO Andrew Kang, and four board members of breaching their fiduciary duties and misleading investors ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings report. The lawsuit centers on Strategy’s adoption of a new Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rule in January . The rule allowed companies to mark crypto holdings to their fair market value on balance sheets. According to the suit, the change caused Strategy to report a $5.9 billion unrealized loss on its Bitcoin holdings, disclosed in early April. That news triggered an almost 9% drop in the company’s stock price . Parmar claims the company’s leadership failed to fully disclose how the accounting change could affect its financials. He also argues they downplayed the risks of Bitcoin’s volatility. “The company’s profitability when applying its bitcoin-driven investment strategy and treasury options were substantially less profitable than represented,” the filing stated. In addition, the lawsuit accuses executives of offloading company stock while its price was still inflated. Parmar alleges they sold shares for personal gain before the loss became public, collecting a combined $31.5 million. He further accuses the group of corporate waste, gross mismanagement, and abusing their control. Saylor has not commented publicly on the lawsuit, but he continues to express confidence in Bitcoin. In a recent post, he predicted the price of one Bitcoin could reach $21 million in 21 years, a bold claim that lacked explanation but underscored his long-term vision. $21 million in 21 years — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 21, 2025 Saylor Under Fire, But Adds to Bitcoin Stack Amid Market Dip In mid-May, the company was hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit , accusing it of misleading shareholders about the risks tied to its new Bitcoin accounting method. Filed by investor Anas Hamza, the lawsuit claims Strategy failed to fully disclose the impact of adopting FASB’s fair-value crypto accounting rule, which contributed to a reported $5.9 billion unrealized Q1 loss and an 8.67% drop in MSTR shares on April 7. ⚖️ Commentators fear the @MicroStrategy class-action lawsuit sets a precedent for broader enforcement, posing a threat to corporate $BTC adoption. #Bitcoin #Strategy #Lawsuit https://t.co/AXm2CqTHjL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 20, 2025 The suit names chairman Michael Saylor, CEO Phong Le, and CFO Andrew Kang as defendants, alleging they misrepresented Strategy’s “anticipated profitability” and downplayed Bitcoin’s volatility risks. A particular target is the company’s focus on BTC Yield, a metric tracking the ratio between Bitcoin holdings and common shares, which plaintiffs argue obscured the potential downside of volatile price swings under the new accounting standard. Despite the legal headwinds, Strategy is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy. In a June 16 filing, the company disclosed the purchase of 10,100 BTC for $1.05 billion , at an average price of $104,080 per coin. 💰 @Strategy discloses it has purchased an additional 10,100 bitcoins at a cost of approximately $1.05 billion. #Bitcoin #MSTR https://t.co/p1nrlzuLw1 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 16, 2025 The move brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 592,100 BTC, cementing its place as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The acquisition, made amid rising geopolitical tensions and without selling any stock or BTC, pushed Strategy’s YTD BTC yield to 19.1%, according to Strategy’s data. ‼️ Bitcoin faces potential crash to $92,000 as CryptoQuant warns demand dropped 50% while short-term holders shed 800,000 BTC and institutional flows collapse amid bull run concerns. #Bitcoin #BTC https://t.co/5Bc5Xp1UcH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 20, 2025 However, Bitcoin’s recent price dip below $98,500, its lowest in six weeks following U.S. airstrikes in Iran, has added fresh pressure to the strategy. While Saylor remains committed to “buy and hold,” investors are watching closely as the stakes, and the scrutiny, grow.
CryptoNews2025/06/23 18:40
Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Newsfile, Sequans Communications, a leading 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it will raise approximately
PANews2025/06/23 18:19
Trezor: Contact form abused to send phishing emails, users need to be vigilant

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Trezor's official announcement, its contact form was abused and used by attackers to send phishing emails disguised as official support replies to
PANews2025/06/23 18:11
Hong Kong to start issuing stablecoin licenses, with Ant Group and JD.com already in line

Hong Kong to start issuing first stablecoin licenses within months, with companies like Ant Group and JD.com already in line. In a recent interview with China Daily, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po revealed that regulators have received “a…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 18:08
Norwegian mining firm Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2b to establish Bitcoin Treasury

Norwegian firm Green Minerals announced its ambitious target of raising $1.2 billion with the help of its corporate partners. The goal behind the capital raise is to establish a Bitcoin treasury. According to a recently published press release, the Norwegian…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 18:07
Market News: A US military base in Syria was attacked

PANews reported on June 23 that according to CGTN Europe: Iran reported that a US military base in Syria was attacked.
PANews2025/06/23 18:00
Iran's currency has depreciated by more than 20%, and most exchange houses refuse to accept it

PANews June 23 news, according to CCTV news reports, the conflict between Iran and Israel continues to escalate. CCTV reporters found at the Kapokoy port on the border between Turkey
PANews2025/06/23 17:59
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin. According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “ radically different assets ” and solve different problems. “Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both.” The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old. “The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable ,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.” Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted . The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage. “This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green. Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold. “I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.” I don't think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being gold. They're both apolitical stores of value. Gold lower vol, Bitcoin higher vol. Investors seeking apolitical SOVs will like both. Rather, I think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) June 20, 2025 Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said. He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand. “We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”
