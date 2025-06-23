2025-08-01 Friday

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Blockchain security auditor Hacken has confirmed a major exploit involving unauthorized HAI token minting on Ethereum and BNB Chain. On June 21, a compromised private key allowed a malicious actor to mint 900 million HAI tokens, which were subsequently dumped…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 14:08
Cointelegraph Suffers Similar Cyberattack After CoinMarketCap – What’s Going On?

Users visiting the Cointelegraph website on Sunday were confronted with a deceptive pop-up claiming they had won token rewards. The pop-up message appeared to be part of a legitimate Cointelegraph promotion and told visitors they had been randomly selected to receive 50,000 “CTG” tokens, valued at over $5,000. The offer seemed polished and convincing, featuring the company’s branding and interface elements that mimicked real airdrop campaigns. It included a countdown timer and prompts to connect crypto wallets, standard elements in genuine token distribution efforts. However, the entire experience was fabricated by attackers. A similar front-end attack appeared on CoinMarketCap over the weekend. Security Firm Flags CoinTelegraph Frontend Hack Originating From Ad System Scam Sniffer, a blockchain security firm, flagged the breach and posted a public alert, warning that Cointelegraph’s frontend had been compromised. “Please be cautious,” the firm tweeted, alongside screenshots of the injected code and the fake airdrop interface. The scam was likely designed to trick users into granting wallet permissions, ultimately allowing hackers to drain all funds. Cointelegraph later confirmed the breach and issued a warning . The company urged users not to interact with the fraudulent pop-up and emphasized that it has never issued a “CTG” token or launched an initial coin offering. It also assured readers that a fix was underway. 🚨 ALERT: We are aware of a fraudulent pop-up falsely claiming to offer “CoinTelegraph ICO Airdrops” or “CTG tokens” that are appearing on our site. DO NOT: – Click on these pop-ups – Connect your wallets – Enter any personal information We are actively working on a fix. — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) June 23, 2025 According to Scam Sniffer, the malicious JavaScript code came from the site’s advertising system rather than its core infrastructure. Hackers Shift From Emails to Embedded Ads as Scam Tactics Evolve The file, served via Cointelegraph’s ad partner, contained wallet-draining scripts disguised as standard ad delivery code. This technique has become more common in recent months as attackers seek to exploit vulnerabilities in trusted platforms’ third-party systems. 🚨 CoinTelegraph's frontend has been compromised. Please be cautious. pic.twitter.com/sH025Zek8p — Scam Sniffer | Web3 Anti-Scam (@realScamSniffer) June 23, 2025 The scam interface showed a fake reward worth $5,490 and labeled the transaction process as “secure,” “instant,” and “verified.” Once users clicked to connect their wallet, the script triggered a function that could initiate approvals and transfers without the user’s informed consent. These types of attacks are particularly dangerous because they appear on well-known, trusted websites. Many users assume such platforms have adequate security measures and may let their guard down. This makes ad-based exploits far more effective than phishing links sent through email or social media. Fake CTG Token Never Existed on Major Exchanges or Blockchains The CTG token mentioned in the scam does not exist on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, or any legitimate exchange. Neither is there a record of it on Ethereum or other major blockchains. These red flags may be obvious to veteran users, but newer entrants to the space are often unaware of what to look for in a legitimate token offering. Similar breaches have been reported across the crypto space. CoinMarketCap too experienced a comparable incident this month, where attackers embedded a wallet-draining link into a front-facing promo box on the site. In that case too, the compromise stemmed from third-party code, not the core platform. As more crypto companies depend on external ad services, their surfaces for attack increase dramatically. Even if a platform is secure at the application level, malicious scripts delivered through external partners can easily bypass protections. The growing trend has prompted calls for stricter auditing of third-party integrations and more robust sandboxing of external content.
CryptoNews2025/06/23 14:01
Japan’s Metaplanet adds 1,111 Bitcoin, bringing total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet Inc. has announced the purchase of 1,111 additional Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC. The Tokyo-listed firm disclosed the acquisition in a June 23 filing, noting a total spend of 17.26 billion yen, about $108 million. The…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 13:44
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.54 on Monday, after falling nearly 15% last week, as tensions in the Middle East escalated following the US attack on Iran. This double-digit correction triggered a wave of liquidation, wiping out a total of nearly $17 million in long positions last week.
Fxstreet2025/06/23 13:20
Hidden risks in the cryptocurrency market: What would happen if Telegram went down?

By Chi Anh and Ryan Yoon This report, written by Tiger Research , analyzes the hidden risks posed by the cryptocurrency market’s irreplaceable reliance on Telegram and examines the structural
PANews2025/06/23 13:00
From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Author: Nancy, PANews Jump Crypto, a high-frequency trading giant that was once at the center of controversy, quietly withdrew from the market amid a series of violent storms. Now, this
PANews2025/06/23 13:00
A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xf6d...b0A46 exchanged 1,533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC 4 hours ago, with a current floating profit
PANews2025/06/23 12:53
Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Bitcoin has clawed its way back above the $100,000 after briefly dipping below the key psychological level for the first time in months driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions. The rebound follows a steep sell-off brought on by rising Middle…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 12:03
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $1.02 billion last week, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $1.23 billion

PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net outflow of US$1.02 billion last week (June 16 to June 20, Eastern Time). The
PANews2025/06/23 11:59
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $40.24 million last week, continuing its net inflow for six consecutive weeks

PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$40.24 million last week (June 16 to June 20, Eastern Time).
PANews2025/06/23 11:54

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy

Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September