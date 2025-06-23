2025-08-01 Friday

Securities Times: Following the trend of stablecoins, taking the initiative to promote the internationalization of the RMB

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Sina Finance, the Securities Times pointed out in an article that the wave of stablecoins is sweeping the world and has become
PANews2025/06/23 11:52
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bears set sight on $98K BTC, $2K ETH and $1.77 XRP

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) declined by nearly 5%, 13%, and 7%, respectively, last week as tensions in the Middle East escalated. BTC is nearly at its key support level of around $100,000; a close below this level would trigger further correction.
Bitcoin
BTC$114 746,13-2,87%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
XRP
XRP$3,0285-2,18%
Ethereum
ETH$3 590,09-5,31%
Fxstreet2025/06/23 11:49
An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, an institution used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH at an average price of US$2,400 during the
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,0000000000000000000062+0,06%
Ethereum
ETH$3 590,09-5,31%
USDCoin
USDC$1,0002+0,03%
PANews2025/06/23 11:18
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$114 746,13-2,87%
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Celestia Co-Creation proposes PoG model: token issuance rate can be reduced from 5% to 0.25%

PANews reported on June 23 that Celestia co-founder John Adler said on the X platform that he proposed Proof-of-Governance (PoG) as the ultimate solution for Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs). The
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01552-10,39%
PANews2025/06/23 10:50
The whale lost more than $3.5 million in liquidation during the market crash, and then opened a 40x BTC long order

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, due to the market collapse, the long positions of the giant whale 0x7e8b with a size of 965 BTC (US$97.5
Bitcoin
BTC$114 746,13-2,87%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09746-2,54%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,1113-8,31%
PANews2025/06/23 10:31
COSMFinance was hacked, losing about $310,000

PANews reported on June 23 that according to CertiK monitoring, the COSMFinance project was attacked by hackers. The attacker sold excess CSM tokens on an unverified victim contract by repeatedly
PANews2025/06/23 10:27
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.23)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?Update 6/23: $GOR sol forked, testnet launched $ERC69 Klik Launched, Allegedly Related to
Solana
SOL$167,31-5,50%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001995+10,03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1207-5,33%
Gorbagana
GOR$0,020608-21,73%
PANews2025/06/23 10:09
The two giant whales have recently purchased a total of 16 million IPs worth $47.52 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, two whales have recently purchased a total of 16 million IPs (worth $47.52 million). Among them, whale 0x9921 purchased 6
PANews2025/06/23 10:07
Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)

Author: Fan Jia: PhD student in the Department of Media and Communication at City University of Hong Kong, Eurybia Research Fellow Preface In March 2025 , with the support of
DAO Maker
DAO$0,1191-3,32%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0,9364-3,48%
Particl
PART$0,1773-0,39%
PANews2025/06/23 10:00

Trending News

More

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy

Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September