US Department of Justice: Trump's use of force against Iran is constitutionally authorized, but congressional approval may be required if conflict continues
PANews reported on June 23 that according to CCTV, a senior official of the U.S. Department of Justice said that U.S. President Trump carried out air strikes on Iran's nuclear
PANews
2025/06/23 08:03
Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year
PANews reported on June 23 that Grant Cardone, CEO of real estate investment company Cardone Capital, said on the X platform last Saturday: "Cardone Capital has included approximately 1,000 bitcoins
PANews
2025/06/23 07:51
Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million
PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Hyperliquid "insider whale" @qwatio's BTC short position was closed at 1 a.m. with a profit of
PANews
2025/06/23 07:47
CITIC Construction Investment: Continue to be optimistic about the development of the stablecoin industry
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, CITIC Construction Investment pointed out that the global stablecoin policy and industry continue to exert efforts, and the industrial ecology continues
PANews
2025/06/23 07:34
Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?
Source: Bitpush As an Ethereum Layer2 chain fully supported by Coinbase, the Base chain ecosystem is quietly gaining popularity. From Coinbase's own strategic integration of Base, to the trial of
PANews
2025/06/23 07:30
South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring
A South Korean court has jailed two Vietnamese nationals for using Tether (USDT) to power a cross-border money laundering scheme. The duo used the USD-pegged stablecoin to smuggle funds raised from voice phishing scams overseas. USDT Money Laundering Ring: Defendants Jailed for Two Years The South Korean media outlet Financial News reported that the Criminal Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court’s Presiding Judge Lee Jeong-hyeong sentenced the duo to two years in prison each on June 22. The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Pectus Solentis [CC BY-SA 4.0]) The defendants were identified as a college student surnamed Duong (23) and an unemployed individual surnamed Pham (also 23). The court found both individuals guilty of violating the Special Act on Prevention of Telecommunications and Financial Fraud and Refund of Damages. Prosecutors explained that Duong and Pham first made contact with the voice phishing scam ring in October last year. The ring recruited both via a Telegram open chat room. The ring’s organizers told Duong and Pham that they were to receive the proceeds of voice phishing scams in Korean won. The duo was then instructed to use this money to buy USDT, which they then sent to a crypto wallet held by a member of a voice phishing gang who was residing in Vietnam. The ring paid both Duong and Pham commission fees of 50,000 won ($36.44) to 100,000 won ($72.88) per 10 million won ($7,288) worth of USDT they sent. In a bold play to secure Korea’s position among the global AI elite, President Lee Jae Myung kicked off his term with a visit to the launch site of a mega-scale AI data center. #AIdatacenter https://t.co/gGHvfjNBvw — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) June 22, 2025 ‘Hash Sentence Inevitable,’ Judge Explains The court heard that the voice phishing ring succeeded in duping South Korea-based victims out of thousands of dollars’ worth of cash transfers. The ring’s employees called people pretending to be credit card delivery workers, insurance company employees, National Tax Service staffers, and even public prosecutors. They usually told potential victims that they were calling to check the safety of their bank accounts. The ring used a range of money laundering techniques, using other accomplices from Uzbekistan and Vietnam. The judge said that the court had not handed out a harsher sentence because neither of the defendants had criminal records in South Korea. But Lee added: “Even if the defendants did not orchestrate the crime, they must be severely punished. They played an essential role in the crime, acting as intermediaries. They have also not made any special efforts to help compensate the victims for the damages incurred.” USDT-related crime is on the rise in South Korea, as the coin’s popularity in the nation continues to grow. This year has seen a sharp rise in bogus USDT-themed over-the-counter deals and related thefts .
CryptoNews
2025/06/23 07:30
The U.S. State Department issued a global alert, advising American citizens overseas to be vigilant
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, the US State Department issued a global security alert on Sunday, advising American citizens around the world to "be vigilant". After
PANews
2025/06/23 07:20
An address containing 300 BTC was activated after being dormant for 11.6 years
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at around 03:01 Beijing time today, an address that had been dormant for 11.6 years and contained 300 BTC
PANews
2025/06/23 07:11
Hacken: Recent security incidents were caused by "human error" leading to private key leakage
PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block, Ukrainian Web3 cybersecurity company Hacken said that the reason why its native HAI token was minted in almost unlimited quantities
PANews
2025/06/23 07:05
FTX lawyers say Three Arrows’ $1.5 billion claim is “unreasonable” and should be dismissed
PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block, FTX's bankruptcy management lawyer recently objected to the $1.53 billion claim filed by Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and asked the
PANews
2025/06/23 07:03
