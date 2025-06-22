MEXC Exchange
Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains
The global cryptocurrency market cap fell 6.2% over the past 24 hours to $3.16 trillion, as escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran spurred a risk-off environment among investors. Total trading volume hit $148 billion during the same period.…
CAP
$0.07816
-1.51%
GAINS
$0.02454
-3.61%
U
$0.01101
+1.10%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 02:35
Crypto market hit by $1b in liquidations after US strikes Iran
Roughly 240,000 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours as the crypto market reeled from news that U.S. bombers attacked Iran’s main nuclear sites, according to Coinglass. Total liquidations topped $1.03 billion by midday on Sunday in New York,…
U
$0.01101
+1.10%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 01:23
Crypto markets crash after US bombs Iran, Texas to add Bitcoin to official reserves | Weekly Recap
A turbulent week in crypto ended with a sharp market downturn, as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins plunged following U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites ordered by President Donald Trump. While geopolitical shockwaves rattled prices and NFTs posted a double-digit…
MAJOR
$0.15637
-2.10%
U
$0.01101
+1.10%
TRUMP
$8.831
-3.82%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 00:00
Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, bringing the minting volume to 2
PANews
2025/06/22 23:56
Solana poised for bull run, but new sports memecoin hints at potential 7000% rally
Solana may rally in 30 days, but a new sports meme coin is gaining buzz for its potential 7000% breakout. #partnercontent
MEME
$0.001997
+7.59%
RUN
$0.0000023
-4.16%
BULL
$0.003937
--%
BUZZ
$0.007202
-9.45%
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 23:32
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.013 billion, mainly short orders
PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $1.013 billion, of which $110 million
PANews
2025/06/22 23:30
AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short position was completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short positions were completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000.
PANews
2025/06/22 23:26
In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000
According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
PEOPLE
$0.01815
-7.82%
PANews
2025/06/22 23:19
Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street
PANews June 22 news, according to CoinDesk, due to market concerns that Iran may block the Strait of Hormuz, Bitcoin fell below $100,000 on Sunday, hitting its lowest level since
PANews
2025/06/22 23:16
US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd
PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by CCTV quoted by Jinshi, US Secretary of State Rubio called for direct negotiations between the United States and Iran
READY
$0.003044
-7.81%
TALK
$0.0642
-11.57%
PANews
2025/06/22 23:14
