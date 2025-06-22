MEXC Exchange
AguilaTrades has closed 20 times of BTC long positions and opened 20 times of Bitcoin short positions
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale AguilaTrades has closed its long orders of Bitcoin (20x leverage), with a loss of $16.61 million in
BTC
$114,789.42
-2.85%
PANews
2025/06/22 22:52
The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the Bitcoin whale @qwatio, known as the "Insider Brother", opened a short position against James Wynn
WYNN
$0.0003299
-3.48%
PANews
2025/06/22 22:41
Tether mints 1 billion new USDT on Tron network
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said that this was an
PANews
2025/06/22 22:38
In the past 4 hours, the entire network has liquidated more than 200 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past four hours, the entire network had a liquidation of US$218 million, of which long positions had a
MORE
$0.09746
-2.54%
PANews
2025/06/22 22:23
A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to
SOL
$167.5
-5.38%
HYPE
$39.1
-10.99%
ETC
$20.04
-6.04%
XRP
$3.0303
-2.18%
NOW
$0.00791
-2.70%
PANews
2025/06/22 22:13
Break Singapore’s new crypto rules and you could face $200K fine or jail
Singapore is tightening its grip on crypto misconduct. Under new rules, unlicensed promotions or shady practices could lead to steep fines or prison time.
FINE
$0.0000000019066
-9.90%
PANews
2025/06/22 22:09
Lummis’ RISE Act is ‘timely and needed’ but short on details
Senator Lummis’ RISE Act may be a good start, but does it ask too much of doctors, lawyers and engineers — while shielding AI developers?
ACT
$0.03912
-4.16%
AI
$0.121
-5.09%
PANews
2025/06/22 22:06
The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at
HOLD
$0.00005089
-35.27%
PANews
2025/06/22 21:57
Hyperliquid's two whales shorting BTC have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the two Hyperliquid whales that shorted Bitcoin have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million: 1. The so-called
BTC
$114,789.42
-2.85%
MORE
$0.09746
-2.54%
PANews
2025/06/22 21:55
AguilaTrades quickly reduced its position to $185 million in the past 10 minutes, closing 1,685.13 BTC short orders
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, BTC fell below $101,000. AguilaTrades' Bitcoin long position losses in the past month have reached $31.72 million. In the past
BTC
$114,789.42
-2.85%
PANews
2025/06/22 21:43
Trending News
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September