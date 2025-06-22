MEXC Exchange
Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline
PANews reported on June 22 that according to CoinDesk, CoinDesk Research pointed out that Bitcoin was not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict. After a short-term decline,
BTC
$114,789.42
-2.85%
NOT
$0.002042
-4.66%
PANews
2025/06/22 18:26
AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, the 20x Bitcoin long positions held by the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades currently have a floating loss of more than
MORE
$0.09746
-2.54%
PANews
2025/06/22 18:15
The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with 100% win rate in three battles against ETH" has now made a floating
NOW
$0.00791
-2.70%
ETH
$3,593.74
-5.19%
WIN
$0.00005744
-3.52%
PANews
2025/06/22 17:44
US President's envoy calls on Musk: Starlink will be launched for free in Iran in the next few weeks
PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by Jinshi citing Xinhua News Agency, Richard Grenell, special envoy of US President Trump, posted on the social platform X
TRUMP
$8.837
-3.75%
FREE
$0.00011369
+0.20%
PANews
2025/06/22 17:18
Wu Jiezhuang: Stablecoins have great potential for development in Hong Kong, but retail investors should remain cautious when investing
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Hong Kong media Metro Financial Channel, Hong Kong Legislative Council member Wu Jiezhuang said that Hong Kong has a lot of room
LOT
$0.02126
+0.33%
PANews
2025/06/22 17:14
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan: Web3 companies’ demand for buying and renting buildings in Hong Kong will continue to grow
PANews reported on June 22 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po published an essay in which he pointed out that as of the end of March this year,
GROW
$0.0091
--%
PANews
2025/06/22 17:03
Alt ZK solutions can save Ethereum | Opinion
Alt verification layers will rescue Ethereum from the ZK proof deluge coming by 2030, delivering affordability and security.
ZK
$0.05101
-6.30%
ALT
$0.002814
-3.36%
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 16:51
James Wynn: Bitcoin's short-term price target is $93,000 to $95,000
PANews reported on June 22 that James Wynn tweeted that the short-term price target range for Bitcoin is $93,000 to $95,000. Considering the tense global geopolitical situation, other countries may
WYNN
$0.0003299
-3.48%
PANews
2025/06/22 16:02
Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days
PANews reported on June 22 that according to News.bitcoin, although Bitcoin has remained above $100,000 for 45 consecutive days, its price has fallen slightly since reaching a peak of $108,990
PANews
2025/06/22 15:13
Signal trading ‘school’ and fake exchange rob investor of $860K: Lawsuit
A Florida man says a Denver-based crypto trading school and a fake exchange tricked him into handing over $860,000 through phony trade signals.
TRADE
$0.13927
-0.45%
MAN
$0.00705
-3.68%
PANews
2025/06/22 15:07
