MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Santiment: After the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the price of Bitcoin remained stable, perhaps because it was the weekend night in the United States
PANews reported on June 22 that Santiment tweeted that after the United States directly attacked three major Iranian nuclear facilities, the cryptocurrency sector reacted quickly. After the news broke, the
MAJOR
$0.15628
-2.15%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 14:31
Israeli military: Israeli Air Force launches air strikes on western Iran
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, the Israeli military announced that the Israeli Air Force has launched a new round of air strikes on western Iran, which
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 14:27
IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"
PANews reported on June 22 that according to foreign media reports cited by Jinshi, after the nuclear facilities were raided by the US military this morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 13:22
The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers
PANews reported on June 22 that the World Foundation tweeted that it will issue 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers. Eligible builders must meet the following criteria:
WLD
$0.977
-7.12%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 12:00
Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that Iran will either have peace or tragedy. Many goals have not yet been achieved, and tonight's strikes are
NOT
$0.002042
-4.66%
FUTURE
$0.15115
+29.70%
TRUMP
$8.831
-3.82%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 11:03
Trader 0xcB92's ETH short position now has a floating profit of $21.45 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the smart trader 0xcB92 has not yet closed his short position of 40,000 ETH (90.3 million USD), with unrealized profits
NOT
$0.002042
-4.66%
NOW
$0.00789
-2.95%
ETH
$3,589.97
-5.29%
SMART
$0.004214
-0.44%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 10:42
In the past 7 hours, three addresses have sold 5,657 ETH at a loss on the chain, with a total loss of $1.928 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, in the past 7 hours, three addresses have cumulatively sold 5,657 ETH (about 13.4 million US dollars) on the chain,
ETH
$3,589.97
-5.29%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 10:36
A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF
Author: Blockworks Compiled by: Felix, PANews The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of a spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) appears to be in the final stages, with an
QUICK
$0.02029
-4.24%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
U
$0.01103
+1.28%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 10:30
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6215.18 BTC
According to PANews on June 22, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings are 6,215.18, with a total value
BTC
$114,722.52
-2.91%
EL
$0.004944
-2.44%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 10:26
Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid
BTC
$114,722.52
-2.91%
SOL
$167.35
-5.47%
MORE
$0.09746
-2.54%
HYPE
$39.13
-10.92%
ETH
$3,589.97
-5.29%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 09:56
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September