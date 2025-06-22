MEXC Exchange
Messari predicts: The reasonable valuation of PUMP may be 7 billion US dollars. Will it be a profit if it is bought in the public sale?
Written by Sunny Shi, Messari Crypto Compiled by Alex Liu, Foresight News According to major media reports citing people familiar with the matter, pump.fun is preparing to sell 25% of
PANews
2025/06/22 09:41
A whale/institution has shorted 58 assets including BTC and ETH since June 16, and currently has a floating profit of $20.65 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, whales/institutions have shorted 58 targets, including BTC/ETH and other altcoins, since June 16, and have now made a floating profit
PANews
2025/06/22 09:30
US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Cailian Press, CNN quoted informed sources as saying that US President Trump hopes that his order to strike three Iranian nuclear facilities
PANews
2025/06/22 09:16
A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, the short-selling Hyperliquid whale currently still holds a BTC position of $103 million (1007 BTC), with an opening price of $108,467.1
PANews
2025/06/22 09:13
Thailand has approved three applicants to set up virtual banks
PANews reported on June 22 that according to CrowdfundInsider, Thailand has approved three applicants to set up virtual banks, a move aimed at promoting financial innovation, expanding access to underserved
PANews
2025/06/22 09:02
Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, in the early morning of the 22nd local time, after the news of the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities came
PANews
2025/06/22 08:48
Ark sold more than 600,000 shares of Circle stock again on June 20, and made a net profit of about $243 million in the past three sales
PANews June 22 news, according to Cointelegraph, as CRCL stock has soared nearly 250% since its public listing, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has stepped up its selling of Circle. ARK
PANews
2025/06/22 08:47
Trader AguilaTrades went long on BTC for the third time and currently has a floating loss of $13.68 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades has lost $13.68 million on his third long BTC. He has failed to go long on
PANews
2025/06/22 08:34
The whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves bought more than $30 million of ETH again
PANews reported on June 22 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves has traded the last
PANews
2025/06/22 08:30
A whale user sold 7.44 million FARTCOIN, worth about 6.47 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale user sold 7.44 million FARTCOIN at a price of 46,128.4 SOL (6.47 million US dollars) and sent
PANews
2025/06/22 08:25
