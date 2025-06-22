MEXC Exchange
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 18.43% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume decreased by 32.23%
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market has seen a sharp decline in the past week, with transaction volume falling 18.43%
PANews
2025/06/22 08:22
Trump: Successful airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on social media: "We have successfully launched attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz and
PANews
2025/06/22 08:16
19-year-old man suspected of $245 million Bitcoin theft was detained again after being released on bail for being involved in a $2 million fraud case
PANews reported on June 22 that according to The Block, a 19-year-old man from Danbury, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy in connection with a well-known theft
PANews
2025/06/22 08:15
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve
PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
PANews
2025/06/22 08:02
Overview of AI investment in the first half of 2025: 58% of global venture capital flows to AI
Author: Catalaize Compiled by: Felix, PANews Global investment in AI startups from January to June 2025 far exceeded that in the first half of 2024. The first quarter of 2025
PANews
2025/06/22 08:00
HASHJ cloud mining opens new frontier with support for BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT
HASHJ launches upgraded AI-powered cloud mining, enabling secure passive crypto income via smartphone. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 03:37
Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years
From June 19 to June 21, 2025, the Czech capital is hosting the BTC Prague conference, which was attended by Incrypted representatives. The main speaker of the event was Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). He spoke about the future of the first cryptocurrency and voiced his strategy for investing in the asset. “My […] Сообщение Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/22 03:09
XRP’s safe, for now; Ripple lawyer dismisses government seizure claims
Ripple’s legal counsel Bill Morgan has dismissed speculation that the U.S. government could seize XRP tokens from the company’s escrow accounts for national reserve purposes. Morgan’s blunt “No it won’t” response countered analyst John Squire’s claims about potential government confiscation…
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 03:00
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano
Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 02:56
Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?
PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 02:37
