Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins
PANews reported on June 21 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that the market value of the top six Meme coin projects in the Ethereum
SIX
$0.02005
-3.97%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MEME
$0.001996
+7.54%
L1
$0.00664
-1.19%
PANews
2025/06/21 21:18
US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules
PANews June 21 news, according to Jinshi, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Atkins, said on Monday local time that the current framework that allows brokers
U
$0.01104
+1.37%
PANews
2025/06/21 21:10
US Treasury Secretary Benson: Stablecoins can consolidate the dollar's hegemony
PANews reported on June 21 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Bensont said in an article on the X platform that cryptocurrencies will not pose a threat to the U.S. dollar. In
NOT
$0.002043
-4.62%
U
$0.01104
+1.37%
PANews
2025/06/21 21:06
An ancient whale deposited 5,000 ETH into Coinbase, and would make a profit of $12.05 million if sold
PANews reported on June 21 that according to monitoring by crypto analyst @ai_9684xtpa, in 2016, the ancient whale recharged 5,000 ETH to Coinbase 3 hours ago, about 12.11 million US
ETH
$3,592.1
-5.24%
PANews
2025/06/21 20:37
Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Embracing the development of digital assets, Hong Kong will become the world's first cross-border asset management center within 2-3 years
PANews reported on June 21 that according to a Hong Kong government press release, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said today at an event that as of the
PANews
2025/06/21 20:23
‘Policy procrastination’ leaves UK trailing EU, US in crypto regulation: Experts
A new OMFIF blog warns the UK is losing its early advantage in digital asset regulation, as the EU enforces MiCA and the US advances with the Genius Act.
ACT
$0.03916
-4.06%
PANews
2025/06/21 20:23
Macroeconomic outlook for next week: Trump is looking for trouble everywhere, Powell will "go to the meeting alone"
PANews reported on June 21 that missile attacks between Israel and Iran continued over the past week, but with Trump announcing on Friday the postponement of the decision to strike
TRUMP
$8.832
-3.81%
PANews
2025/06/21 19:33
British fund giant Baillie Gifford launches tokenization pilot project on Ethereum
PANews reported on June 21 that Tom Wan, head of data at Entropy Advisors, published an article on the X platform, revealing that Baillie Gifford, one of the largest mutual
TOM
$0.000281
+0.71%
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
PANews
2025/06/21 19:30
Hong Kong Business Federation released a research report proposing six suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center
PANews reported on June 21 that according to the Hong Kong Ta Kung Pao, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Union Federation released a research report on building a global
TRADE
$0.13929
-0.43%
SIX
$0.02005
-3.97%
PANews
2025/06/21 18:58
Negentropy Capital announces dissolution and will liquidate remaining funds and project quotas
PANews reported on June 21 that Negentropy Capital founder Billy.BUIDL announced on the X platform that he had decided to dissolve Negentropy Anti-Entropy Capital, which he had established with two
BILLY
$0.00383
-6.92%
PANews
2025/06/21 18:35
