MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Hacken: If you hold HAI on Ethereum or BNB chain, please do not initiate bridge transactions for the time being
PANews reported on June 21 that Hacken announced on the X platform that it is investigating a security incident involving unauthorized minting of HAI tokens on the Ethereum and BNB
HAI
$0.008989
+1.73%
NOT
$0.002043
-4.62%
BNB
$759.93
-4.78%
HOLD
$0.00005089
-35.27%
Share
PANews
2025/06/21 18:30
ZachXBT slams Bitcoin bridge Garden Finance for laundering hacked funds
ZachXBT claims over 80% of Garden Finance’s fees are tied to crypto laundering, challenging the project’s decentralization narrative.
Share
PANews
2025/06/21 17:52
Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
Share
PANews
2025/06/21 17:36
Nasdaq approves blockchain ASIC chip developer AGM Group's request to continue listing
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Globenewswire, AGM Group, a blockchain ASIC chip R&D listed company, announced that it had received a compliance letter from Nasdaq, notifying the
D
$0.03316
-5.31%
Share
PANews
2025/06/21 17:26
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities
PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
$0.001814
-8.56%
Share
PANews
2025/06/21 17:16
From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion
With mobile-first adoption and rising economic pressure, financial power is becoming more democratized by technology.
MORE
$0.09746
-2.54%
NOT
$0.002043
-4.62%
POWER
$0.01067
-13.39%
MOBILE
$0.000397
-5.67%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/21 17:05
1confirmation founder: If Ethereum is regarded as the "new America", Uniswap is equivalent to the New York Stock Exchange
PANews reported on June 21 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that if Ethereum is regarded as the "New America", then the builders of the
Share
PANews
2025/06/21 17:00
Paradigm completes liquidation of 70 million LDOs, earning approximately $28.13 million in 4 years
PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, Paradigm transferred out the last 10 million LDOs (US$7.42 million) it held 10 hours ago, and these
Share
PANews
2025/06/21 16:04
Singapore police arrested a suspect in a virtual currency scam who attempted to leave the country, with the amount involved being approximately US$1.01 million
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, a woman was suspected of falling into a cryptocurrency investment scam and had handed over more than 1.3 million Singapore
MORE
$0.09746
-2.54%
SCAM
$0.000136
--%
VIRTUAL
$1.2228
-7.59%
Share
PANews
2025/06/21 15:53
A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid, and then intended to purchase HYPE through a TWAP order.
ORDER
$0.1112
-8.09%
HYPE
$39.13
-10.92%
USDC
$1.0002
+0.02%
Share
PANews
2025/06/21 15:22
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September