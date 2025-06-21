MEXC Exchange
How do U.S. state governments choose public chains for issuing stablecoins?
Written by: Hazel Source: Zhiwubuyan Research I read a news report last night that the state of Wyoming in the United States conducted a public scoring to select a public
PANews
2025/06/21 15:19
Real Vision CEO: The current crypto market is repeating the 2017 pattern, and the bull market cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Cointelegraph, Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, said that the current cryptocurrency market is repeating the pattern of 2017, when Bitcoin showed
PANews
2025/06/21 14:34
Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks
PANews reported on June 21 that Li Yang, member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and chairman of the National Finance and Development Laboratory, delivered a keynote speech entitled
PANews
2025/06/21 14:22
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 300 million in the past 7 days
PANews reported on June 21 that according to official data, in the seven days ending June 19, Circle issued about 3.6 billion USDC, redeemed about 3.3 billion USDC, and the
PANews
2025/06/21 14:06
A wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to buy 3.39 million KTA
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to purchase 3.39 million KTA at a price of US$0.635.
PANews
2025/06/21 13:10
CoinMarketCap: All systems are now fully operational
PANews reported on June 21 that CoinMarketCap tweeted that its security team discovered a vulnerability related to the graffiti image displayed on the homepage. The graffiti image contained a link
PANews
2025/06/21 12:08
Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $11.3444 million yesterday, and only BlackRock ETF ETHA achieved net outflow
PANews reported on June 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$11.3444 million yesterday (June 20, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
PANews
2025/06/21 12:02
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $6.3658 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 9 consecutive days
PANews reported on June 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 20, Eastern Time) was US$6.3658 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/06/21 11:57
Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain
PANews reported on June 21 that Circle tweeted that its cross-chain transfer protocol CCTP V2 has been launched on the Solana blockchain, supporting developers and users to quickly transfer funds,
PANews
2025/06/21 11:30
A whale borrowed 10 million USDC from Aave 4 hours ago and bought 4,170 ETH again
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 4 hours ago, whale 0x7055 borrowed $10 million USDC from Aave and bought 4,170 ETH at about $2,400 again. The
PANews
2025/06/21 10:59
