2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time

PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time

PANews reported on June 21 that PeckShieldAlert tweeted a reminder that Hacken (HAI) was suspected of being attacked, and market data showed that the price of its token HAI fell
HAI
HAI$0.008986+1.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0155-10.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:43
CoinMarketCap front-end attacked, reminding users to be vigilant

CoinMarketCap front-end attacked, reminding users to be vigilant

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, the CoinMarketCap front end was attacked, reminding users to be vigilant. In response, CoinMarketCap tweeted that a malicious pop-up
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:41
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, with Circle up more than 20%

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, with Circle up more than 20%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Cailian Press, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed with mixed gains and losses. The Nasdaq fell 0.51%, up 0.21% this week;
Moonveil
MORE$0.09741-2.56%
Major
MAJOR$0.15625-2.26%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02434-4.39%
U
U$0.01101+1.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:33
How to prevent Web3 projects from becoming pyramid schemes by attracting new users and offering commissions?

How to prevent Web3 projects from becoming pyramid schemes by attracting new users and offering commissions?

Author: Lawyer Xu Qian introduction "Invite gifts", "share rebates", "promotion rewards"... Whether it is traditional e-commerce, content platforms, or Web3 projects, more and more product designs have introduced user incentive
Moonveil
MORE$0.09741-2.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.6795-7.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller was clearly dovish last night. According to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:22
Trump again calls for rate cuts, may choose not to fire Powell

Trump again calls for rate cuts, may choose not to fire Powell

PANews June 21 news, according to Cailian News, on June 20 local time, US President Trump once again called on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell to cut interest rates. Trump said
Notcoin
NOT$0.002041-5.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.828-3.94%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:14
Wyoming Stablecoin WYST Plans to Go Live on August 20

Wyoming Stablecoin WYST Plans to Go Live on August 20

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The block, the Wyoming Stable Token Committee is a government-backed organization responsible for developing the WYST stablecoin. According to its latest monthly
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0155-10.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:10
Bloomberg analysts: The probability of approval of most spot crypto ETFs has been raised to 90% or higher

Bloomberg analysts: The probability of approval of most spot crypto ETFs has been raised to 90% or higher

PANews reported on June 21 that Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart said that they have raised the probability of approval of most spot crypto ETFs to 90% or
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:03
Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

introduction In 2025, the digital asset market ushered in a new milestone - Circle successfully landed on the New York Stock Exchange, officially becoming one of the first listed financial
Share
PANews2025/06/21 07:30

Trending News

More

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy

Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September