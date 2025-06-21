MEXC Exchange
PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time
PANews reported on June 21 that PeckShieldAlert tweeted a reminder that Hacken (HAI) was suspected of being attacked, and market data showed that the price of its token HAI fell
PANews
2025/06/21 08:43
CoinMarketCap front-end attacked, reminding users to be vigilant
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, the CoinMarketCap front end was attacked, reminding users to be vigilant. In response, CoinMarketCap tweeted that a malicious pop-up
PANews
2025/06/21 08:41
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, with Circle up more than 20%
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Cailian Press, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed with mixed gains and losses. The Nasdaq fell 0.51%, up 0.21% this week;
PANews
2025/06/21 08:33
How to prevent Web3 projects from becoming pyramid schemes by attracting new users and offering commissions?
Author: Lawyer Xu Qian introduction "Invite gifts", "share rebates", "promotion rewards"... Whether it is traditional e-commerce, content platforms, or Web3 projects, more and more product designs have introduced user incentive
PANews
2025/06/21 08:30
Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance
PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a
PANews
2025/06/21 08:30
The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller was clearly dovish last night. According to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates
PANews
2025/06/21 08:22
Trump again calls for rate cuts, may choose not to fire Powell
PANews June 21 news, according to Cailian News, on June 20 local time, US President Trump once again called on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell to cut interest rates. Trump said
PANews
2025/06/21 08:14
Wyoming Stablecoin WYST Plans to Go Live on August 20
PANews reported on June 21 that according to The block, the Wyoming Stable Token Committee is a government-backed organization responsible for developing the WYST stablecoin. According to its latest monthly
PANews
2025/06/21 08:10
Bloomberg analysts: The probability of approval of most spot crypto ETFs has been raised to 90% or higher
PANews reported on June 21 that Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart said that they have raised the probability of approval of most spot crypto ETFs to 90% or
PANews
2025/06/21 08:03
Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation
introduction In 2025, the digital asset market ushered in a new milestone - Circle successfully landed on the New York Stock Exchange, officially becoming one of the first listed financial
PANews
2025/06/21 07:30
