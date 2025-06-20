Texas Sheriff Breaks Open Crypto ATM, Seizes $32K—Is This the End for Bitcoin ATM Privacy?

A Texas sheriff’s bold move to seize funds from a Bitcoin ATM has sparked controversy over law enforcement practices and the future of privacy in crypto transactions. On June 16, Jasper County Sheriff Chuck Havard authorized a search warrant that led to the forced entry and seizure of nearly $32,000 from a Bitcoin ATM located in neighboring Hardin County. The action followed a report that a local family had been tricked into depositing $25,000 into the machine after being contacted by someone posing as a government official. Crypto Scam Funds Recovered From ATM, but Critics Question Sheriff’s Methods According to local reports on Tuesday, the scammers had told the family they owed legal fines and needed to pay immediately or face legal consequences. The family complied, transferring the money through the kiosk. Once alerted, deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation and traced the funds to the Bitcoin ATM. Source: KDFM Chief Deputy Scott Pulliam, accompanied by Investigator David Lampman, traveled to the machine’s location. After securing a state search warrant, they accessed the machine and recovered $31,900. The sheriff’s office confirmed that the funds have been returned to Jasper County pending a seizure hearing. Although the money was recovered, the scammers remain unidentified. “We’re still trying to locate what I call the online scammers,” Havard said. “When thieves, lowlifes, and scammers attempt to take advantage of the citizens of Jasper County, we will work swiftly and utilize every resource at our disposal to protect our citizens and their property at all costs.” The sheriff praised his team’s rapid response. “I want to thank Chief Pulliam and our staff along with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office for their aggressive approach to this investigation,” he said. But while some residents welcomed the recovery of funds, the operation has drawn sharp criticism online. Some questioned whether the authorities overstepped legal boundaries by accessing a privately owned crypto ATM. “Sounds like maybe government employees destroyed an innocent third party’s property and stole his money,” one Reddit user commented . Another user wrote , “Unless it was the kiosk owner who was scamming, this makes no sense. It’s like confiscating all the money from a CVS register after someone bought a bunch of gift cards to send to scammers.” The case has stirred broader questions about how far law enforcement can go in responding to crypto-related crimes. As sheriff departments across the U.S. face more digital financial scams, the balance between swift action and due process may become a growing point of tension. For now, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says the focus remains on identifying those behind the scam. But with an ATM forcibly opened and thousands seized, the case has set off new debates around Bitcoin ATM security and the limits of law enforcement authority in crypto crime. More U.S. Cities Crack Down on Bitcoin ATMs Amid Rising Fraud Concerns Following the dramatic seizure of $32,000 from a Bitcoin ATM in Texas, the pressure on crypto kiosks is intensifying nationwide. Earlier this month, the city of Spokane, Washington, voted unanimously to ban all crypto ATMs within city limits. Operators have been ordered to remove machines, many of which are located in gas stations and convenience stores. 🇺🇸 Spokane City Council voted unanimously on an ordinance that eliminates and prohibits crypto ATMs located within the US city in Washington. #Spokane #CryptoATM #BitcoinATMScam https://t.co/u1hiKFmxcj — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 18, 2025 Council Member Paul Dillon said the ordinance aims to “protect vulnerable residents from scams involving virtual currency kiosks.” Data from Coin ATM Radar shows nearly 45 Bitcoin ATMs were operating in Spokane prior to the ban, run by companies like Coinflip and Bitcoin Deposit. The decision follows similar action in Stillwater, Minnesota, while other U.S. cities are reviewing crypto kiosk regulations. Globally, regulators are also tightening rules. In Australia, AUSTRAC recently imposed new conditions on ATM operators , including $5,000 limits and enhanced ID checks, after identifying rising fraud risks. Back in the U.S., the issue has gained attention at the federal level. In March, o ver 1,200 crypto ATMs went offline , coinciding with Senator Dick Durbin’s proposed Crypto ATM Fraud Prevention Act , which would cap transactions and require better fraud tracking. Despite hosting nearly 80% of the world’s crypto ATMs, America’s booming Bitcoin kiosk scene is now facing a wave of scrutiny and regulation.