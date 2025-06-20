MEXC Exchange
KindlyMD and Nakamoto Announce $51.5 Million in New PIPE Financing to Support Bitcoin Reserve Program
PANews June 20 news, according to Businesswire, Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA), which had previously announced plans to merge with Bitcoin native holding company Nakamoto Holdings Inc., announced that it
PANews
2025/06/20 21:40
Insider: Pump.fun token auction and launch postponed again
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Wu, the Pump.fun token auction and launch event originally scheduled for the end of June has been postponed again, and is currently
PANews
2025/06/20 21:39
Ethereum developers once again finalize the scope of the Fusaka upgrade, which now covers 12 EIPs
PANews reported on June 20 that the meeting minutes showed that the 214th Ethereum Executive Core Developer Meeting (ACDE) reviewed the decisions made in the previous meeting and agreed to
PANews
2025/06/20 21:32
South Korean young people turning to crypto out of desperation
A local expert says a growing share of South Korea’s youth is turning to cryptocurrency not out of belief in its technology, but as a last resort amid economic woes.
PANews
2025/06/20 21:17
Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents
PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.
PANews
2025/06/20 21:16
Fed Governor Waller sends a clear dovish signal: in favor of a rate cut in July
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller recently said that he agrees that a rate cut should be considered in July, and believes that tariffs
PANews
2025/06/20 21:05
Bank of England Governor casts doubt on the case for retail CBDC
BOE Governor has cast doubt on the case for a digital pound for consumers, questioning its necessity even as the central bank moves ahead with developing a wholesale version for use between financial institutions. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey…
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 21:00
TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations
The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension. In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman…
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 20:59
Abu Dhabi-listed Bitcoin mining company Phoenix Group considers entering the AI field and transferring some of its business to the United States
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Semafor, Munaf Ali, CEO of Phoenix Group, a Bitcoin miner listed in Abu Dhabi, said in an interview that the company plans
PANews
2025/06/20 20:28
Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition
PANews June 20 news, according to PR Newswire, Parataxis Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused investment startup, announced that it has reached a final agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc. to invest 25 billion
PANews
2025/06/20 20:21
