Stablecoin issuer Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino announced that plan to launch a new password manager that stores all user data locally, with no reliance on cloud infrastructure. The announcement comes just after researchers uncovered a major data breach exposing over 16 billion login credentials. Tether Enters Privacy Tech Race With PearPass, Aiming to Secure Crypto Users Password Post-Leak Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino shared the news on X, revealing that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully open-source password manager built to run without servers or remote storage. “The cloud has failed us. Again,” Ardoino wrote. “16 billion passwords just leaked. It’s time to ditch the cloud. That’s why we’ve been building PearPass.” The cloud has failed us. Again. 16 billion passwords just leaked. It’s time to ditch the cloud. That’s why we’ve been building PearPass — coming soon. A fully local, open-source password manager. No cloud. No servers. No leaks. Ever. Just you — and your keys, stored securely… https://t.co/FkL1wrdpCo pic.twitter.com/wynlieJ2E4 — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) June 19, 2025 The data breach, uncovered by the Cybernews research team , includes stolen credentials from major online platforms such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram, and GitHub. Many of the datasets were compiled using info-stealer malware and other techniques, some containing over 3 billion entries alone. Cybernews warned that the breach poses a severe threat to digital identity and crypto asset security, calling it “a blueprint for mass exploitation.” The structure of the data, including recent login tokens, cookies, and credentials, makes it especially dangerous for crypto users. In response, Ardoino said Tether had been quietly building PearPass to help address the risks posed by centralized storage. Unlike most popular password managers, PearPass will not rely on the cloud or external servers. “It’s a fully local, open-source password manager,” Ardoino wrote. “No cloud. No servers. No leaks. Ever. Just you — and your keys, stored securely on your devices.” PearPass mood and product 🔒 https://t.co/1ZKqkYtJXZ pic.twitter.com/JoWj0L5nnT — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) June 20, 2025 The tool is designed to eliminate the single point of failure that comes with remote servers. All password data and encryption keys will be kept on users’ personal devices, reducing the risk of third-party exposure or surveillance. While the full extent of the recent leak is still being analyzed, researchers confirmed that much of the exposed data is fresh and likely harvested in recent months. Several sets were linked to specific platforms, including a Telegram-related dump with 60 million records and another linked to Russian sources with over 450 million. The records were mostly found on unsecured Elasticsearch and cloud storage systems . Though these databases were exposed only briefly, researchers were able to download their contents. The origin of the leak remains unclear, but experts suspect cybercriminal involvement. According to Cybernews, new credential dumps have been surfacing every few weeks, signaling an ongoing threat. The scale and recency of the latest breach has raised concerns across the crypto and digital asset community. PearPass is expected to be released soon, as Tether continues to position itself at the center of data privacy and digital asset security conversations. For now, Ardoino’s message to the public is clear: trust in the cloud is eroding fast, and users may need to take control of their own keys. Tether Unveils Plans for Decentralized AI Platform with Built-In Crypto Payments Tether is expanding beyond stablecoins and into artificial intelligence with the upcoming launch of Tether AI , a decentralized, open-source AI platform designed to run on peer-to-peer networks. Unveiled by CEO Paolo Ardoino on May 5, Tether AI will support direct payments in USDT and Bitcoin, and will operate without centralized servers or API keys. It’s described as a modular AI runtime capable of running on any device, offering developers greater privacy, autonomy, and security. At its core is a concept called “Personal Infinite Intelligence”, suggesting customizable AI agents tailored to user needs and hardware. Tether’s in-house AI models are already powering tools like a translation service, voice assistant, and Bitcoin wallet assistant, according to Ardoino. The move comes as Tether reported over $1 billion in Q1 2025 operating profit , fueled by strong returns from its $120 billion U.S. Treasury exposure, per its latest attestation by BDO. Tether’s USDT remains the leading stablecoin globally with a $150 billion market cap and a 66% market share, according to Nansen.
TikTok has publicly pushed back against claims that its Chinese owners are buying "Trump Coins," the official meme coin linked to President Donald Trump. Key Takeaways: TikTok has denied accusations that its owners are buying Trump's official meme coin. Representative Brad Sherman claimed a $300M Trump Coin purchase tied to TikTok, citing GD Culture Group. Critics questioned both Sherman's crypto claims and the logic behind the alleged meme coin investment.. The social media platform's official policy account addressed the controversy on Thursday through a post on X , calling the accusations "patently false and irresponsible." The remarks came in response to statements by California Democrat Brad Sherman, who alleged that TikTok's parent company had plans to purchase $300 million worth of the Trump (TRUMP) meme coin. "Congressman, claiming that the owners of TikTok are buying 'Trump Coins' doesn't even accurately reflect a letter you signed last month," the platform responded, highlighting inconsistencies in Sherman's comments. Trump Grants TikTok Third Extension Amid Rising Political Tensions The allegations emerged shortly after Trump signed an executive order granting TikTok a 90-day extension to find a U.S. buyer, marking the third such delay in the ongoing standoff over national security concerns tied to the app's Chinese ownership. Sherman, a vocal critic of both TikTok and cryptocurrencies, cited reports involving GD Culture Group, a Nasdaq-listed firm that produces AI-driven content on TikTok. The company reportedly announced plans in May to invest $300 million into both TRUMP and Bitcoin. Despite its presence on the platform, GD Culture has no formal ties to TikTok or its parent company ByteDance. Sherman characterized the meme coin investment as a "$300 million bribe" to Trump, asserting that the coin was created "at no cost." Critics swiftly challenged both the legal foundation of his TikTok-related claims and the economic logic behind the meme coin remarks. Congressman, claiming that the owners of TikTok are buying "Trump Coins" is patently false and irresponsible and doesn't even accurately reflect a letter you signed last month. https://t.co/8uxxPrKlzP — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) June 19, 2025 The backlash online was swift. Some users questioned Sherman's credibility and accused him of pushing political narratives. Others cast doubt on the feasibility of creating a cryptocurrency without incurring development or liquidity costs. Sherman has long campaigned against the crypto sector, having previously called for a total ban on digital assets. In contrast, Trump and his allies have recently embraced crypto, advocating for stablecoins as tools to reinforce the U.S. dollar's global position. Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum. According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales. That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January. His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office. As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group's (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative. The June 13 filing covers 85 million shares, including 29 million linked to convertible notes.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1112-7.56%
RWAX
APP$0.003908+0.69%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02438-4.24%
Threshold
T$0.01662-6.31%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002003+3.62%
